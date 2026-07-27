/Setback for Vijay: Madras High court scraps jobs offer promised to Karur stampede victims

The Madras High Court on Monday (July 27) struck down Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government's decision to provide public employment to the families of those who died in the Karur stampede last year. While passing the order the court said that the decision of the Tamil Nadu government violates Article 14 (Right to Equality) and Article 16 (Equality of Opportunity in Government Employment) of the Constitution.

“Compassionate appointments for this incident will only open floodgates for various others to seek such employment," the court noted.

“Public employment is not to be thrown away by state. It has to be earned. Its value has to be realised. Its importance is to be cherished. There are many who wait seeking employment," the court further observed.

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The Karur stampede happened in September 2025 during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) election rally, addressed by its president C Joseph Vijay, who is now the Chief Minister of the state.

Forty-one people, including children, were killed in the stampede which according to the police happened due to Vijay's delayed arrival at the event. Crowds swelled beyond the permitted capacity and there were inadequate provisions of drinking water, food and toilet facilities.

The TVK rejected the allegations and blamed the incident on police failure, alleging a conspiracy by former DMK minister Senthil Balaji, a charge he has denied.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay visited Karur and participated in various government and party programmes, including the distribution of compassionate government job appointment orders to the families of stampede victims.