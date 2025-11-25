Kim Kardashian's featured legal drama All's Fair has reportedly been renewed for season 2. The cast includes Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts and Teyana Taylor, among others.
American legal drama All's Fair, created by Ryan Murphy, which stars Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Teyana Taylor, among others, will be back on small screens with season 2. The first season, which premiered on November 4, has sparked widespread discussion for the plotline. Now the announcement of season 2 has become the talk of the town.
Reportedly, All’s Fair has been renewed for Season 2 on Hulu and Disney+ after receiving a rare 0% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. With online domination all over, new episodes continue to premiere ahead of the two-part finale on December 9. However, soon after the announcement, many have given mixed reviews about the show. One user wrote, "All's Fair renewed for season 2. What in the actual hell are we living in?"'
Also Read:
Another user wrote, "Y'all really hate watching All's Fair into a S2 Renewal. I wish I could say I was surprised. Studios don't care if you watch out of love or hate as long as you watch. Numbers are Numbers. At least I get more Terrible Camp, but at what cost?! #AllsFair."
"All’s Fair renewed for Season 2, omg we won!!!! #AllsFair", wrote the third user.
All's Fair is an American legal drama television series created by Ryan Murphy, and starring Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, Sarah Paulson, and Glenn Close.
The series premiered on November 4, 2025, on Hulu. It received overwhelmingly negative reviews from critics, who criticised the writing and Kardashian's performance.
The series is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Kim Kardashian, Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Jamie Pachino, Lyn Greene, Richard Levine, Anthony Hemingway, who also served as a director, Kris Jenner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, and Scott Robertson.