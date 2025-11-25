American legal drama All's Fair, created by Ryan Murphy, which stars Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Teyana Taylor, among others, will be back on small screens with season 2. The first season, which premiered on November 4, has sparked widespread discussion for the plotline. Now the announcement of season 2 has become the talk of the town.

Netizens' reaction to All's Fair season 2 renewal

Reportedly, All’s Fair has been renewed for Season 2 on Hulu and Disney+ after receiving a rare 0% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. With online domination all over, new episodes continue to premiere ahead of the two-part finale on December 9. However, soon after the announcement, many have given mixed reviews about the show. One user wrote, "All's Fair renewed for season 2. What in the actual hell are we living in?"'

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read:

Another user wrote, "Y'all really hate watching All's Fair into a S2 Renewal. I wish I could say I was surprised. Studios don't care if you watch out of love or hate as long as you watch. Numbers are Numbers. At least I get more Terrible Camp, but at what cost?! #AllsFair."

"All’s Fair renewed for Season 2, omg we won!!!! #AllsFair", wrote the third user.

All about All's Fair

All's Fair is an American legal drama television series created by Ryan Murphy, and starring Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, Sarah Paulson, and Glenn Close.

The series premiered on November 4, 2025, on Hulu. It received overwhelmingly negative reviews from critics, who criticised the writing and Kardashian's performance.