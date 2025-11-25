/53rd International Emmy Awards red carpet: Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali and Shalini Passi represent India

The 53 International Emmy Awards are under way in New York. Artists from all across the world have gathered to honour the best of TV series and OTT space across sections from different parts of the world. Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila, directed Imtiaz Ali and starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, has also found mention in the nomination list this year.

As stars descended in New York on Monday night, there was also a representation of Team India on the red carpet. Diljit Dosanjh, nominated in the Best Actor category for his performance in Amar Singh Chamkila, looked dapper in a cream sequined blazer and black pants and a matching black turban. He completed his look with a black bow tie.

Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali, is among the nominees at iEmmys 2025. Ali looked dapper in an all-black tuxedo.

Bollywood Wives Season 3 star Shalini Passi is also present at the awards gala. Passi looked radiant in a white gown with a deep neckline.

In the Emmy race, 64 nominees from 26 countries are in the spotlight.

More about the International Emmy Awards

The International Emmy Awards, or International Emmys, are part of the extensive range of Emmy Awards for artistic and technical merit for the television industry. This year's list features 64 nominees across 16 categories from 26 countries, in which the United Kingdom is leading with 12, followed by Brazil with eight and South Africa with four.

India at the International Emmy awards

This year, Diljit Dosanjh has secured a nomination in the International Emmys 2025. The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominations for the 2025 International Emmy Awards. Dosanjh and his film Amar Singh Chamkila have earned nominations in the Best Performance by an Actor and TV Movie/Mini-Series categories, respectively.

Dosanjh has been nominated along with David Mitchell (Ludwig), Oriol Pla (Yo, Adicto), and Diego Vasquez (One Hundred Years of Solitude).

The film Amar Singh Chamkila has also scored a nomination in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category. The film was a Netflix and Imtiaz Ali production.