/Six of the world's top 10 AI models are now Chinese and they're winning on price, not just rank

For most of the last three years, the story of the US-China AI race was about whether Chinese labs could catch up to the American frontier. In mid-July 2026, the leaderboards suggest that story has quietly ended.

The Numbers

At one point in mid-July, six of the top 10 AI models on independent performance leaderboards — and all five of the top five — came from Chinese companies: DeepSeek, Moonshot, Z.ai, Tencent, Xiaomi, and MiniMax. As of this year, China's top tier of models spans DeepSeek, Alibaba's Qwen, Moonshot's Kimi, ByteDance's Doubao, Zhipu's GLM, and Baidu's ERNIE — a crowded field competing directly across reasoning, coding, and multimodal benchmarks rather than trailing a single leader.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

It Isn't Just About Rank Anymore

What has changed the calculus, according to reporting from Fortune published July 26, isn't only that Chinese models are scoring competitively — it's that they're doing it markedly cheaper than their American counterparts, undercutting US labs on cost at a moment when the US frontier labs are simultaneously raising prices and locking in enormous compute contracts to fund the next generation of models.

Real Companies Are Already Switching

The shift isn't confined to leaderboard rankings. Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky has said his company uses Alibaba's Qwen for customer service. Cursor, the AI coding startup behind the widely used Composer 2 model, has said Moonshot AI's Kimi provided its foundation. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said in June that the crypto exchange halved its AI spending by shifting more employee usage to Kimi and Z.ai's GLM models.

These aren't fringe adopters experimenting at the edges — they're US companies making direct cost-driven decisions to route production workloads through Chinese models instead of the American labs that have dominated the narrative since ChatGPT's launch.

The Context That Complicates It