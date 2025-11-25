/South Korean actor Lee Soon Jae, best known for roles in Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol and Money Flower dies at 91



Veteran South Korean actor Lee Soon Jae, who has had a career on small and big screens which spanned up to six decades, has passed away at the age of 91. He was widely regarded as one of the oldest working actors in South Korea. Many, including South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, mourned the demise of Lee Soo Jae.

Tributes pour in for Lee Soon Jae

Be it TV shows, films, reality shows, or stage productions, Lee Soon Jae has never stopped working in his long career. As per the local reports, Lee Soon Jae's funeral will be held at Asan Medical Center's funeral hall, and the burial is at Icheon Eden Park.

Soon after the news of his passing spread, many took to social media to express their sorrow and pay tribute to him. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung remarked on the actor's death. He wrote on Facebook, "He devoted his entire life to acting and elevated the dignity of Korean cultural and artistic expression. From theatre to film and television, he brought us laughter, emotion, comfort, and courage."

Fans too took to X to mourn the demise of the actor. One user wrote, "It's a very heavy heart for many of us this morning. The great actor Lee Soon Jae has passed away. I'd like to share some moments of Soobin and the late Lee Soon Jae during the Grandpa Henri era."

Another X user wrote, "Veteran actor Lee Soon Jae passed away today at the age of 91. Born in 1934, the actor received his first Daesang (Grand Prize) Award last year, 2024, at the age of 89. I've lived long enough to see this day," he said during his speech."

All about Lee Soon Jae

Born in Hoeryong, North Hamgyong Province, now part of North Korea. When he was four years old, his family moved to Seoul, where Lee's grandparents were living. Lee's interest in acting began around the 1950s, when films from various countries came into Korea, and Lee Soon-jae began to have a longing for 'art' while watching these works.

Lee Soon-jae made his debut in 1956 with the play 'Beyond the Horizon' when he was a senior at the Department of Philosophy at Seoul National University. In the 1950s and 1960s he was known, along with other veteran actors like Yeo Woon-kay, as one of the original stars of daehakgeuk, or amateur student theatrical productions.

Several shows Lee Soon Jae has been part of are Dog Knows Everything, Family: The Unbreakable Bond, Again My Life, Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, Pegasus Market, Money Flower, Dear My Friends and Legal High, among others.