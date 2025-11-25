/Why did a judge plan to force sell Nicki Minaj's $20 million Hidden Hills mansion; full story inside

Due to a legal dispute, a Los Angeles judge is reportedly planning to authorize the sale of Nicki Minaj’s Hidden Hills mansion, which is valued at approximately $20 million. This step is being taken to recover a $500,000 court-ordered payment; the rapper owed to a security guard who allegedly accused her husband, Kenneth Petty, of assaulting him.

According to a report by Rolling Stone, on Monday, Judge Cindy Panuco hinted at her intention to grant an application, which will allow the house's sale. The judge said that the only document that remains is a detailed mortgage statement from Bank of America. Reportedly, when it is submitted, the ruling is expected to proceed.

What is the actual case?

The legal dispute began in 2019, during a concert in Frankfurt. The security guard, Thomas Weidenmuller, allegedly states that the rapper's husband punched him, breaking his jaw, while he was trying to defend a colleague. As per reports, the backstage confrontation happened when Weidenmuller stepped in to defend a female security guard whom Minaj was yelling at for a fan breaching the barricade.

Reportedly, the court filings state that the rapper allegedly berated the security guard and threw a shoe at Weidenmuller, which missed him. Then just moments later, Petty hit the accuser from behind, causing severe jaw injuries. The report further adds that Weidenmuller had to go through multiple surgeries, and has five plates implanted in his jaw, and still requires further reconstruction treatment.

The default judgment of $503,318 was issued by the court when the couple did not respond to the lawsuit. It also includes medical expenses and damages for pain and suffering.

Several failed attempts to recover the money

Reportedly, the court documents state that Weidenmuller’s legal team had tried several routes to recover the money, which include letters requesting payment, levies on suspected creditors, contacting seven possible garnishees, none of whom confirmed having funds payable to Minaj, and finally attempts to serve Minaj and Petty in person, by mail, and through their gated community. As no response came from the couple, the plaintiff turned to one of the most extreme measures stated in California law, which is forcing the sale of a debtor’s primary residence.

About Minaj's mansion

It was bought by the rapper in October 2022 and reportedly carries a $13.3 million mortgage lien. Excluding the mortgage and Nicki's eligible homestead exemption are deducted a sale is expected to generate around $6 million in recoverable funds.

At Monday’s hearing, Judge Pánuco said she scheduled a follow-up hearing for January 22, and the final order will be issued after ensuring all financial details are correct. The plaintiff’s application stated, "There is no doubt that the sale of the dwelling would satisfy the entire judgment.” They also argued that Minaj’s refusal to pay despite her estimated $150 million net worth had left the court with no choice.

As per reports, Petty is also facing a separate sexual assault lawsuit filed in New York, and he recently served probation for failing to register as a sex offender after moving to Los Angeles.