/Dharmendra dies at 89: Rekha, Preity Zinta, Sanjay Khan- Celebrities arrive after the funeral to offer condolences

The legendary Dharmendra passed away at 89 on Monday, 24th November 2025. His demise shocked everyone, from the film industry to his devoted fans. Many celebrities visited the family to offer their condolences.
Last night, multiple celebrities gathered at Dharmendra's residence after his demise. From Rekha to Preity Zinta and Farhan Akhtar to Suniel Shetty, Bollywood stars arrived to comfort Hema Malini and her family in their time of grief. All of them showed their respect and love, standing together, remembering Dharmendra as a hero, a legend, and an inspiring human being. Let's see who all came to offer condolences.
Zayed Khan looked a little stressed as he arrived at Dharmendra's residence after Dharmendra's demise. He offered his respects and heartfelt condolences to Hema Malini and the Deol family. Despite recently losing his own mother, Zarine Khan, on November 7, 2025, Zayed Khan came to pay a heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra.
Suniel Shetty arrived along with his son Ahan Shetty at Deol's residence. Both were seen sad while stopping by at Dharmendra’s house for the meet after the legend's passing. Shetty offered sympathy and paid respect to the late actor.
Last night, Preity Zinta visited Dharmendra’s residence to pay her respects. While looking tense, she came to express her condolences to Hema Malini and her family. The late actor's house was filled with many celebrities who came by to honour the Bollywood legend.
Today, on 25th November 2025, Anu Malik, the music composer, was spotted entering Dharmendra's house. The artist came to offer his respects while standing along with the late actor's family in their time of grief.
Dharmendra's old bond, Rekha and Sanjay Khan stopped by last night to support Hema Malini while reviving their true connection at the condolence. Both hugged after they met with the family, both gave a warm hug to each other, showing their heartfelt emotions, and left in immense quiet.
Farhan Akhtar also visited Dharmendra’s residence to pay his respects. The actor came to remember the legendary actor, standing with the Deol family. Akhtar showed his love with the deep respect he had for the Bollywood icon.
Shilpa Shetty visited Dharmendra’s house to meet Hema Malini and the family. She expressed her grief and paid heartfelt respects to the legendary actor. She made her entry by wearing sunglasses to avoid contact with the paparazzi.
Kajol came by at Dharmendra’s place to pay her respects. She offered condolences for the legendary actor’s demise and left with deep emotion. The actress was seen disheartened, exiting quietly after the meeting.