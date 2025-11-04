/Prabhas' The Raja Saab not delayed, releasing on 2026: Makers issue official statement

Dismissing all the rumours, the makers of Prabhas' Raja Saab have officially announced that there is no delay in the release of the movie, clarifying that the post-production is on track.



Over the past few weeks, several reports and social media posts have claimed that the movie has been postponed again from its scheduled release date.



When will Prabhas' The Raja Saab release?

On Tuesday (Oct 4), the makers of the movie confirmed that the movie will release on Jan 9, 2026, worldwide, debunking all the false claims circulating.



Putting a full stop on all the rumours, the makers clarified on the delay in the release of the upcoming magnum opus.

"In response to the ongoing speculation surrounding the release plans of Rebel Star Prabhas' upcoming magnum opus, The Raja Saab, the team wishes to clarify that all such rumours regarding a postponement from Sankranthi 2026 are entirely baseless. The Raja Saab will hit theatres worldwide on January 9th, 2026, as officially announced,'' the statement reads.

In a statement, the production house People Media Factory also said that the post-production works of the movie are progressing at a brisk pace.



''The past production work is progressing at a brisk pace, maintaining the highest technical standards without any delay," the statement reads.



"Every department is operating in perfect sync to ensure that the film reaches audiences in its most spectacular form. This larger than life cinematic celebration is being crafted with immense passion, designed to deliver a great theatrical experience to audiences across the globe. Ignore all the rumours and enjoy the euphoria and excitement this Sankranthi will bring. We shall soon begin the promotional materials rollout with the biggest bangers in the business (sic)."



More about Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab