/Han So Hee-Jeon Jong Seo starrer Project Y bags top honour at London East Asia Film Festival



Project Y, starring Han So Hee and Jeong Jong Seo, a South Korean crime film, is grabbing attention for all the right reasons. The movie has reportedly bagged a top award in the competition section at the 10th London East Asia Film Festival, earning international recognition for its art.

Project Y receives an honour at the London Film Festival

According to reports, Project Y has received the Best Film in Competition award at the festival, which

was held from October 23. London East Asia Film Festival is one of Europe's leading showcases for creative and daring works from across Asia, featuring a total of 45 films this year.

Moreover, Project Y had also generated buzz after the film had its world premiere in the Special Presentations section of the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2025. It had also been invited to the Korean Cinema Today – Special Premier section of the 30th Busan International Film Festival, where it was screened on September 18, 2025.

All about Project Y

Project Y is based on a crime drama about Mi-sun and Do-kyung, who have nothing but each other, as they steal hidden black money and gold bars in a separate attempt to escape their rock-bottom reality.

Apart from Han So Hee and Jeon Jong Seo, the film also stars Kim Shin Rok, Jung Young Joo, Lee Jae Kyoon, Kim Sung Cheol, and Park Bo In, among others. It was showcased in the Stories of Women section of the 10th London East Asian Film Festival on October 25, 2025. It was also selected in the

Competition strand along with seven other films.