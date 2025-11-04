Rumours were indeed true! Jonathan Bailey, known for his role in Bridgerton, has been named People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2025, and fans around the world are thrilled!

The British actor, known worldwide for playing the role of dashing Anthony Bridgerton in the popular Netflix show, is the newly crowned Sexiest Man Alive 2025. Bailey has been ruling the screens for a while now and has finally earned the much-deserved title in the annual tradition that began in 1985.

'Flattered, just absurd': Jonathan Bailey is People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive

Joining the coveted list that has featured many acclaimed actors, Bailey told People, 'He's obviously incredibly flattered,' as he called it 'completely absurd.'

Apart from his prolific work as an actor, which he continues to do, the title is also well-

deserved for his chiselled and well-toned physique.

When asked what his thoughts were when he got the news of being crowned the Sexiest Man Alive, he said,''It’s a huge honor. Obviously I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd. [Laughs] It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out.''

Jonathan Bailey: From Bridgerton to Wicked

Bailey catapulted to worldwide stardom with Shonda Rhimes' series Bridgerton, and since the show debuted in 2020, particularly after the second season, which had the camera focusing on the British actor, and his aww-worthy love story.

Five years down the line, he's now one of the most ravishing Hollywood stars with a commendable career and projects. After winning hearts as Lord Anthony, he has also garnered Emmy nominations for his role in the Showtime series Fellow Travellers. In 2024, he made his big-screen debut as Prince Fiyero in the hit film Wicked, followed by his appearance in a 2025 summer release, Jurassic World: Rebirth, which was also a huge hit.

More about Bailey's personal life