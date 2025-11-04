/Shah Rukh Khan’s King look compared to Brad Pitt’s F1 outfit? Director Siddharth Anand finally reacts

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King has grabbed the attention of fans not only for its star-studded cast, but also for the recently revealed first look of the actor. While many praised the transformation of SRK, some netizens claimed it was "copied." The makers shared the superstar’s rugged, salt-and-pepper look on his 60th birthday, and since then, social media has been flooded with posts and comments about its striking similarity to Brad Pitt’s outfit in the upcoming Hollywood film F1.

The internet is filled with side-by-side photos of SRK in a blue shirt and tan jacket versus Brad Pitt in similar attire. While for some fans it's a mere "cinematic coincidence," others call it a "copy." Timelines are loaded with memes, jokes, and heated debates, and finally, director Siddharth Anand has addressed the issue.

Siddharth Anand replies with humour

Siddharth did not post anything on social media, but replied to a viral tweet making fun of Bollywood’s trend of being accused of copying everything from Hollywood. "If Bollywood movie has: Fighter Jet - Copy of Top Gun, Ship - Copy of Titanic, Same dress code - Copy of F1, Orange Dress - Anti-Hindu. Their IQ level is buffering since 1947," the post read.

The tweet also added a collage featuring Shah Rukh in a similar outfit from Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017), Brad Pitt in F1, and the new look from King. Siddharth reacted to it with multiple laughing emojis and an “OK” hand sign, showcasing that these comparisons are not bothering him at all.

SRK on his role in the film

Talking about this role at his birthday fan meet, SRK said, "King ka jo character hai, bohot hi interesting hai. Siddharth aur Sujoy ne bohot prem se likha hai. Usme bohot saari buraaiyaan hain. Khooni hai, logon ko maar deta hai aur poochta bhi nahi. I think bohot zaroori hai ki hero log alag-alag roles play karein - inspiring, comic, romantic, or dark."

SRK further added that he wants to bring freshness to storytelling instead of going for similar hits-and-fights formulas.

About King

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan alongside Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat. King is slated to be released in 2026.