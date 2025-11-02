/Shah Rukh Khan apologises to fans after cancelling birthday greeting at Mannat; Here's why

Shah Rukh Khan turned a year older today, i.e, on November 2. The Bollywood actor, who turned 60, every year greets his fans from his balcony at Mannat. However, this time the meet and greet had to be cancelled for a certain reason. Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media platform to apologize to his fans and explained why it couldn't happen.

Shah Rukh Khan apologizes to his fans

The actor took to his X profile to issue an apology and wrote, "Have been advised by authorities that I will not be able to step out and greet all you lovely people who have been waiting for me. My deepest apologies to all of you, but I have been informed that it is for the overall safety of everyone due to crowd control issues."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He further added, "Thank you for understanding, and believe me. I will miss seeing you more than you will. I was looking forward to seeing you all and sharing love. Love you all..."

Soon, many took to the comment section to express their views. One user wrote, "You can almost hear the silence in this message. The kind that follows disappointment, not anger. Fans under lights, hearts full, and then those words arrive. Fame looks like power, but sometimes it's just restraint for safety. Still, love finds its way even through distance." Another user wrote, "Safety protocol activated = love protected. No crowd today, but your message crossed every barrier. Thank you for choosing sense over sentiment. #ShahRukhKhan. “A true star knows sometimes protecting the crowd is the biggest act of love,” wrote the third user.

Shah Rukh Khan's ritual of meeting his fans outside Mannat

Every year on November 2, on his birthday, Shah Rukh Khan makes sure to meet and greet his fans from his balcony at Mannat in Bandra. But, going by this year's situation, as per the video circulated by Viral Bhayani, it seems to be beyond.