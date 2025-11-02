Shah Rukh Khan's highest-grossing movies of all time: Jawan, Pathaan, Dunki and more

It's the King, Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. No wonder the legend has given Bollywood some of its best movies. On the occasion of his big day, we've compiled a list of his highest-grossing films of all time that are staying in fans' hearts rent-free. Check the list below.
Shah Rukh Khan is turning 60. While successfully transforming ordinary scenes with his romantic charm, SRK is one of the most recognisable faces worldwide. Showcasing his talents along with on-screen charisma, SRK has achieved great heights, and many of his movies have become the highest-grossing of all time. The box office collection data for the movies has been sourced from IMDb. Let's explore how the films have generated revenue.
Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Azad, who is on the verge of personal revenge to stop societal bad deeds. In continuation of this, he makes a team, along with female inmates, to commit crimes aimed at exposing corruption and injustice in society. He confronts a fearless outlaw, intensifying the plot's storyline. The movie's box office collection worldwide is approximately 1152 crores.
Khan's movie, Pathaan, collected a revenue of approximately 1050.8 crores, which focuses on a Pakistani general who hires a private terror outfit to plot an attack in India, while Pathaan, an Indian secret agent, is on a race to form a special unit of his own to protect the nation from the attack.
The movie follows a group of friends as they embark on a journey to emigrate to the United Kingdom using a clandestine route known as a donkey flight. As they head to their mission, they face various challenges, adding depth to the storyline. The movie's box office collection is around 458.4 crores.
Shah Rukh Khan played Rahul, a young man who travels to Rameshwaram to fulfil his grandfather's last wish of immersing his ashes. On board the Chennai Express, he meets Meena, played by Deepika Padukone, a runaway bride. Unfortunately, Rahul's plan got strangled with Meena in an unfortunate situation. The movie collected 423 crores at the box office.
The multi-starrer movie revolves around a group planning to execute a heist at a hotel in Dubai. Charlie, played by Shah Rukh Khan, creates a team of non-dancers to participate in a dance competition at the hotel. The competition is their only opportunity to gain access to the hotel and continue with the heist. The movie has an approximate of 387 crores as a box office collection.