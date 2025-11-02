/SRK's 60th birthday: Iconic dialogues of Badshah of Bollywood

Hum shareef kya huye puri duniya hi badmash ban gayi. The 2015 film tells the story of Raj and Meera falling in love, but are forced to stay away from each other as they belong to rival mafia families. Years later, they get a second chance when their siblings fall for each other. It also stars Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Vinod Khanna, and Varun Sharma, among others.