/SRK's 60th birthday: Iconic dialogues of Badshah of Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan turned 60 today, i.e., on November 2. From love confessions to power-packed one-liners, the Bollywood actor has made everyone swoon with his iconic dialogues. Let's take a look at a few of his best and most powerful dialogues.
Shah Rukh Khan's dialogues have become timeless. The Bollywood star whose words have defined generations of cinema lovers. As King Khan turns a year older today, let's revisit some of his iconic dialogues.
Kabhi kabhi kuch jeetne ke liye kuch haarna bhi padta hai aur haar kar jeetne wale ko Baazigar kehtey hai. The 1993 action-thriller film follows the story of a young man seeking to avenge the fall of his family by going on a murderous rampage. It proved to be Khan's breakthrough role as the sole lead, which is his first as an antihero.
Bade bade deshon mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hai, Senorita. This dialogue from the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge is one of the most popular and is still loved by many. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as Raj and Simran, two NRIs who fall in love during a vacation through Europe with their friends.
Hum ek baar jeete hai, ek baar marte hai, shaadi bhi ek baar hoti hai aur pyaar ek baar bhi hota hai. The 1998 rom-com, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, tells the story of a love triangle between college friends Rahul, Anjali, and Tina. Years later, Rahul's younger daughter attempts to reunite him with his former best friend.
Sachi mohabbat zindagi mein sirf ek baar hoti hai. The 2004 film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta as Veer Pratap Singh, an Indian Air Force officer, and Zaara, Haayat Khan, the daughter of a Pakistani politician.
Itni shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai ki har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki koshish ki hai. Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaaho to puri kayanat usey tumse milane ki koshish main lag jaati hai. The 2007 film tells the story of Om Prakash Makhija, an obscure 1970s actor, who dies in a suspicious on-set fire and is reincarnated 30 years later, determined to punish the person who ignited the blaze.
Hum shareef kya huye puri duniya hi badmash ban gayi. The 2015 film tells the story of Raj and Meera falling in love, but are forced to stay away from each other as they belong to rival mafia families. Years later, they get a second chance when their siblings fall for each other. It also stars Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Vinod Khanna, and Varun Sharma, among others.
Connection bhi na kamal ki cheez hai, bas ho gaya toh ho gaya mat puchho kaise. In the 2016 film, Shah Rukh Khan stars in a dual role as Aryan Khanna, a film star and his obsessive fan and lookalike, Gaurav Chandna. Gaurav beats up a rival actor to appease Aryan, but is instead punished by his idol. Heartbroken, the fans plan revenge.
Party Pathaan ke ghar pe rakhoge toh mehman nawazi ke liye Pathaan toh aayega aur patake bhi layega. The 2023 film follows an ex-RAW agent who works with an ISI agent to take down a former RAW agent turned rogue, who plans to attack India with a deadly lab-generated virus.