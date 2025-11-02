/SRK's Iconic onscreen pairing: From Kajol to Deepika Padukone | A look at his best Bollywood romances

Making their enthralling debut as a pair in Om Shaanti Om, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone started becoming another steamy and sensational duo of Bollywood. Both celebrities upgraded their game from classic love stories to action-packed and humorous roles like Pathaan and Chennai Express. The audience got captivated by the glamour and the electric connection they have shown since 2007. Their bond has been solidified from being co-stars to real-time friends, from a mutual respect and a successful history to date.