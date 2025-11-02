/SRK's Iconic onscreen pairing: From Kajol to Deepika Padukone | A look at his best Bollywood romances

We are celebrating the birthday of the Badshaah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. The actor gained popularity for his astonishing charm and on-screen chemistry, which has earned him the title of King of Romance from his fans. Let’s take a look at some of his memorable on-screen pairings.
Shah Rukh Khan has turned 60. Known as the King of Romance, the actor has amassed a vast fanbase that regards SRK as their idol. From pairing with Kajol to Rani Mukherjee, he has definitely made a remarkable spot worldwide with the affectionate chemistry he has displayed over the past many years in various Bollywood movies. Let's dive into the on-screen chemistry of Shah Rukh Khan.
Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood on-screen duo, have co-partnered each other in several films, like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Chalte Chalte and many more. The audience loves their chemistry for the affectionate romance, emotional depth, and natural charisma they showcase in their roles, entertaining audiences for decades. The duo recently bagged the National Award together, portraying a perfect mix of love and friendship to the nation.
Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta share an incredible on-screen chemistry that has received much love from the viewers who are stunned by their romance, warmth, and undeniable glamour. The duo has starred in several popular films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Dil Se, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, and the most acclaimed, Veer-Zaara. The fans complemented the celebrities with their charisma and energetic presence they both showcased together.
Featuring together in the highest-grossing Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's on-screen chemistry reached its peak and became legendary over time. Both stars have done numerous movies and displayed their unmatchable romance and playful banter to the world, which has made them one of Bollywood's most iconic on-screen couples.
Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla's on-screen chemistry is known for their alluring and charming blend together. The dynamics they both share and portray to the people have been liked, which also extended to their genuine friendship on and off-screen. They also put their feet in business ventures like the production house Dreamz Unlimited and co-owning the IPL team KKR, Kolkata Knight Riders.
Making their enthralling debut as a pair in Om Shaanti Om, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone started becoming another steamy and sensational duo of Bollywood. Both celebrities upgraded their game from classic love stories to action-packed and humorous roles like Pathaan and Chennai Express. The audience got captivated by the glamour and the electric connection they have shown since 2007. Their bond has been solidified from being co-stars to real-time friends, from a mutual respect and a successful history to date.