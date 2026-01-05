/Meet top 5 batters fastest to 11,000 Test runs

From Brian Lara to Kumar Sangakkara, here's a look at the top five batters fastest to 11,000 runs in Tests. This list also includes Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting and Rahul Dravid
Cricket great Kumar Sangakkara tops the list of batters fastest to 11,000 runs in Tests. To achieve this milestone, he took 122 matches and 208 innings.
The former West Indies batter, Brian Lara, is the second quickest to reach 11,000 runs in Test cricket. He achieved this milestone in 121 matches and 213 innings.
The former Australian captain, Ricky Ponting, features third on this list. He took 222 innings and 132 matches to achieve 11,000 runs in Tests.
Ponting achieved this milestone during a Test match between Australia and England at Cardiff in 2009.
The God of cricket in India, Sachin Tendulkar, is the fourth quickest to reach 11,000 runs in Test cricket. He achieved this milestone in 139 matches and 223 innings.
Indian legend Rahul Dravid features fifth on this list, taking 135 matches and 234 innings to achieve this milestone.
Dravid accomplished this milestone during the 2009 Test match between India and Sri Lanka in Ahmedabad.