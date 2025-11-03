On this 60th birthday, Shah Rukh Khan has given his fans another reason to celebrate. The Bollywood superstar has hinted at a potential sequel to Ra.One, a sci-fi superhero movie that was released in 2011. During his special fan interaction on November 2 in Mumbai, SRK opened up about the film's legacy, its unique concept, and the chances of a sequel.

What made Ra.One special

The 2011 film starred Shah Rukh Khan as G.One, who was a video-game-inspired superhero, fighting against a rogue AI antagonist played by Arjun Rampal. Ra.One brought advanced VFX, gaming culture, and Indian family drama together and was said to be one of Bollywood’s most ambitious projects. Though it received mixed reactions at the time of release, the film has gained a cult following over the years.

SRK on Ra.One

Talking about the film during the fan meet, Shah Rukh said, "Because it was a new kind of film, and it was very close to my heart. Anubhav (Sinha) worked really hard to make it. I thought it would start a new trend. Not just because it was a superhero film, but because of visual effects. I hoped more studios would come, technology would change."

He further adds, "As a film, it did very well. I think people loved it even then." The 60-year-old actor believes that today's tech-savvy audience might connect with the film better, "Maybe people didn’t fully relate to PlayStation, video games or iPads back then. Now everyone has a smartphone. Today, it would probably be more acceptable."

Shah Rukh Khan teases Ra.One sequel

As soon as SRK hinted about the possibility of him returning as G.One, the fans went crazy. "So yes, if Anubhav ever decides to… because he’s the one who made it, and only he can make it again. We worked really hard on it. And God willing, if the time ever feels right, we might do it again. It’s easier now anyway."

Before Shah Rukh, director Anubhav Sinha also spoke about how the film’s reception affected him, and the criticism broke him emotionally.

SRK's grand 60th birthday celebration

SRK celebrated his 60th birthday at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir Auditorium in Bandra, which was filled with fanfare and surprises. Reportedly, 300 fans were present at the venue, and he also cut a three-tier cake decorated with a golden crown. His long-time manager, Pooja Dadlani, who also shares his birthday, was also present at the moment.

