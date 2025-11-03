/Hema Malini gives an update on her husband Dharmendra’s health after his hospitalisation

The news of veteran actor Dharmendra’s hospitalisation sparked concerns among his fans about his health. While it was stated he was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital for a routine checkup, fans still speculated about his health. Now, his wife and actress Hema Malini, has given an update about his current condition.

What Hema Malini said about Dharmendra's health

On Monday morning, Dharmendra’s wife Hema was spotted at the airport as she headed out of Mumbai. Dressed in a floral pink-and-white salwar suit, she stepped out of her car and greeted the paparazzi with a warm smile before making her way inside. As she made her way inside the airport, the actor turned politician was asked about Dharmendra’s health by the photographers.

“Sir kaise hain (how is sir)?” asked a photographer to which she responded with a simple “okay” gesture, quietly reassuring everyone that the 89-year-old actor is recovering well and in good health. She later folded her hands to express her gratitude. The video of the moment has surfaced on social media.

Dharmendra hospitalised

On Friday, news came in that Dharmendra has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Later, it was reported that he was doing well and had been admitted to the hospital for a routine check-up.

“Yes, Dharmendra is currently at Breach Candy Hospital, but there is absolutely no cause for concern. The actor is in good health and visits the hospital often for routine medical tests, which is the reason for his current stay. It seems that someone spotted him there, which has led to a frenzy among his fans, but there is nothing to be worried about as he is absolutely fine,” said a source.

The insider added, “Dharmendra undergoes multiple routine tests that usually take around two to three days to complete. Given that he is 89, daily travel can be tiring at this age. Hence, he himself chose to stay at the hospital and finish all the tests at once instead of commuting back and forth each day. His sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, who are currently occupied with their respective film shoots, are keeping a close eye on their father’s health and staying updated on the medical tests and the results”.

So far, the actor’s family has not released any statement related to his hospitalisation.

Dharmendra on the big screen

On the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) alongside actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The actor was also part of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

Dharmendra will be next seen in Sriram Raghavan-directed Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda. The upcoming war drama is based on the life of the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient, Arun Khetarpal. The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher. It is slated to release in December.

Dharmendra will turn 90 in December this year.