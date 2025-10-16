Hema Malini and Dharmendra best movies: 6 evergreen films of the Bollywood couple to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and more

Bollywood's legendary couple, Hema and Dharmendra, have starred in numerous iconic films that remain favourites to this day. The couple appeared together for the first time in the movie Tum Haseen Main Jawaan in 1970, and fell in love while making the film.
Hema Malini and Dharmendra made their first appearance as co-stars in the 1970 film, Tum Haseen Main Jawaan. From then on, the couple have been together. They married after facing family opposition and the legal hurdle of first marriage of Dharmendra. The couple have two daughters- Esha and Ahana.
We are celebrating the Dream Girl of Bollywood, Hema Malini's birthday. The Indian actress, director, producer, is also a member of the Lok Sabha on Bharatiya Janata Party ticket. Hema has garnered much popularity for her acting skills and remarkable beauty. She is truly a person with many applauded qualities.
The 1970 movie revolves around Anuradha and Sunil's love story. The twist of the movie comes when a third person comes in between them and starts deceiving Sunil by informing him that she is a single mother.
The film centres on twis, Seeta and Geeta, portrayed by Hema, who get separated at the time of their birth. The story continues with one who gets tortured by her ruthless aunt, and the other twin grows up as a street performer. But their lives take a U-turn when they swap places.
Along with Amitabh Bachchan, both Hema and Dharmendra have depicted the most iconic roles of their career in the movie. Hema plays Basanti, who is a spirited horse-cart driver, whereas Dharmendra plays Veeru. They fall in love with each other. He protects her when the villain named Gabbar comes to attack on village and its people.
In the movie, both the celebrities charmed themselves. Hema played Sapna, a beautiful young woman who tricks rich men into giving money for an orphanage. She then meets with a rich man named Anupam, and gradually falls in love with him.
In the 1974 film, the story focusses on the friendship of Maanav, played by Dharmendra, who befriends Gopichand, played by Shatrughan Sinha, who is a thief, but somehow, Dharmendra's character tries to make a change in Gopichand's life by getting him a job in a good company. There comes Hema Malini, who plays Kaajal, the daughter of a rich businessman. She is a spoiled brat who falls in love with Maanav and brings complexity to the friendship between Dharmendra's and Shatrughan Sinha's characters.
Dharmendra, Hema, along with Zeenat Amaan played the roles of Alibaba, Margiana and Fatima respectively. The film tells the story of a common villager named Ali Baba, who discovers a dacoit's magical cave. He then makes a plan to fool the criminals and steal their fortune, and distribute it to the villagers.