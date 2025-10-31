/Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra hospitalised ahead of his 90th birthday; team issues statement

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who is all set to celebrate his 90th birthday, has reportedly been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. This piece of information has now sparked concern among fans after it began circulating on social media. But what was the reason for his hospitalisation? His team has now given a statement in regard to this.

Why was Dharmendra hospitalised?

According to several reports, the 89-year-old actor has been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for a routine checkup. As per sources, there is no cause for worry. As for further details mentioned by the source, given his age, he undergoes several medical tests from time to time, and this visit is for that only.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Reportedly, his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are keeping a close eye on his health. This is not the first time the actor’s routine hospital visits have caused speculation. Just a few weeks ago, similar check-ups prompted rumours, which were then also clarified by his team.

Dharmendra's previous major surgery in April

Earlier this year, in April, Dharmendra reportedly underwent cataract surgery. According to the source, “He's 89, so there will be age-related issues. The paparazzi happened to be present when he stepped out today, and he spoke to them.”

This statement was given after several videos of him were circulated in which he was wearing an eye patch. The 89-year-old star could be seen telling the paparazzi, “Abhi bhi bahut dum hai, bahut jaan rakhta hoon… Mere aankh mein graft hua hai. Toh aata hun, haan, (I still have a lot left in me; I had a graft in my eye. I'll just come,” as he made his way to his car.

Dharmendra's upcoming project

Despite approaching his 90th year, Dharmendra continues to remain active in cinema. He is slated to appear in Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming film Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia. The makers had recently released the trailer of the film and have received praise from the audience.