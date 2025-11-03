/Pitbull cancels his I'm Back India tour, fans express disappointment; Here's why

Grammy-winning artist and global pop sensation Pitbull has cancelled his much-awaited I'm Back India Tour, much to the disappointment of his fans. Everyone who was eagerly waiting for his live performance on stage might have to wait longer. This comes just days after the announcement. But what led to the cancellation of the event? Read to know more.

Why was Pitbull's India tour cancelled? Fans express disappointment

The organisers of the show announced the cancellation this week, citing operational issues as the primary reason behind the decision. Ticketing partner BookMyShow confirmed the development, stating, "We regret to inform you that the event has been cancelled due to unforeseen operational constraints. Refunds will be automatically processed, and customers will be notified through SMS, email, and WhatsApp."

This cancellation has led to debate on social media. One user wrote, "It's a shame. Organisers are announcing it too close to the final dates, and then the audience has also lost appetite, so it's looking like a pattern now! Another user wrote, "I think the audience is too overwhelmed with so many shows being announced at once, and all of them cost upwards of 4k-5k per ticket." “They had very bad planning. It was bound to happen. I was thinking he'd perform for an elite-only set and get disappointed lol,” wrote the third user.

For the unversed, the artist, famous for chartbusters like Timber, Give Me Everything, and Rain Over Me, was scheduled to perform in Gurugram on December 6 and in Hyderabad on December 8.

All about Pitbull

Pitbull is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor. He began his career in the early 2000s as a reggaeton, Latin hip hop, and crunk performer and signed with TVT Records to release his debut album, M.I.A.M.I. (2004).

His fourth album, Pitbull Starring in Rebelution (2009), yielded his mainstream breakthrough, spawning the singles "I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)" and "Hotel Room Service"—which peaked at numbers two and eight on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, respectively.

After rebranding himself as a pop artist, Pitbull's sixth and seventh albums, Planet Pit (2011) and Global Warming (2012), were both met with continued commercial success; the former spawned his first Billboard Hot 100 number one single, "Give Me Everything" (featuring Ne-Yo, Afrojack and Nayer), while the latter spawned the top ten hit "Feel This Moment" (featuring Christina Aguilera).