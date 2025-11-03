/Pranit More exits Bigg Boss 19 on medical grounds: Will the comedian return to the show after recovery?

There has been an unexpected turn in the Bigg Boss 19 house, leaving fans shocked. One of the popular contestants and a comedian, Pranit More, has exited the show due to health problems. Unlike the usual elimination, he was asked to leave Bigg Boss on medical grounds after his health reportedly deteriorated.

Taking to Instagram Story, the 32-year-old comedian's team informed fans that he needs constant medical supervision and is recovering well. "Hey guys, just wanted to update you all, Pranit is doing well. We’re in constant touch with the Bigg Boss team, and they’re keeping us informed about his recovery. Thank you so much for all the love, support, and prayers you’ve been sending his way. Please continue to pray for his speedy recovery. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra," the post read.

This week, nine contestants were nominated for eviction in the Bigg Boss house, which included Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz Badesha, Kunickaa Sadanand, Malti Chahar, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, and Neelam Giri. However, due to Pranit's exit on medical grounds, no other participant will be evicted this week; Salmam clarified during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. "I’ve received Pranit’s medical reports, and the medical attention he needs can’t be done inside the house, and hence he will have to leave the show."

Reportedly, Pranit was diagnosed with dengue, and there was a speculation that the makers would be shifting him to a secret room temporarily. However, his worsening health condition forced a full exit.

Is Pranit returning to Bigg Boss 19 anytime soon?

The comedian's team has confirmed that he is in recovery; however, Pranit's return to the show is still not confirmed. Many reports claim that he may re-enter the house next week or after a few days of treatment. But Salman Khan refrained from dropping hints when contestants Abhishek and Ashnoor asked about his return.

Both fans and contestants are worried about Pranit's health and recovery wishes being sent from different parts of the country.

What's next in the Bigg Boss house?

While Pranit recovers, the game inside the house intensifies. As per the promo shared by the makers on Instagram, tensions are rising, and alliances are shifting in Bigg Boss 19. The video was shared with a caption, "Phir se takraaye Amaal aur Malti! Kya ye tiff ghar mein hungama machayegi?"