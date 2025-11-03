/Anushka Sharma to Kareena Kapoor: Bollywood celebrates India’s Women’s Cricket World Cup win

Finally, after a long wait of nearly 50 years, the Indian women’s cricket team lifted the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 trophy at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium. Their first-ever World Cup title sparked celebrations across the country, including the film industry.



From Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor, several Bollywood stars took to social media to congratulate the champions as soon as Harmanpreet Kaur’s team sealed the win against South Africa with their game-changing performance.

Bollywood celebrates Women's World Cup final win

Global star Priyanka Chopra shared the team’s winning moment on Instagram and wrote, "I grew up watching the heroes in blue… tonight, they all look like her. World champions. Congratulations team India."

Bollywood's bebo Kareena Kapoor admitted that she got into tears after watching the final moment and wrote, "Still crying tears of joy," adding heart emojis as she reposted the winning clip.



Actress Anushka Sharma lauded the team by writing, "You champions!! SUCH A momentous achievement."



Kiara Advani posted, "What an incredible moment, you have created history!!! Congratulations to our Women in Blue."



Hrithik Roshan celebrated the historic win on X, "Jeet gaye!! HISTORIC! Congratulations Team India on our first Women’s Cricket World Cup win. To the beginning of many more… All my love & respect."



Abhishek Bachchan shared a congratulatory post, "COME ONNNN!!!! INDIAAAAA!!! World champions. Well done ladies."



Suniel Shetty praised the team’s spirit and determination by writing, "Sweat. Spirit. Grit. Sheer heart. Our Women in Blue didn’t chase glory -they owned it. For every little girl with a dream… WE ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS."



Impressed by their performance, actor Ajay Devgn wrote, "A night we’ll never forget. Thank you, champions. This team has shown the world what true grit and belief can do!"

Triptii Dimri posted a short yet powerful line, "They did it. The women showed how it’s done."



Arjun Kapoor shared, “Inspirational!!! Take a bow Team India…”, while Varun Dhawan posted, "Proud Indian. Proud cricket fan. Our heroes."



Shraddha Kapoor compared the winning moment to India’s iconic 1983 win, writing, "For decades, hum sirf parents se sunte the what 1983 felt like. Humein humara ye wala moment dene ke liye thank you girls. This is for generations."



Vicky Kaushal hailed Shafali Verma and called her a “rockstar”.

India makes history by lifting the first Women’s World Cup title