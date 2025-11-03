/OTT Releases this week (3- 9 November, 2025): Maharani S4, Squid Games, All's Fair | Watch new movies and shows on Netflix, Prime, JioHotstar and more

The second last month of the year, November, is here! Starting with the first week, it is packed with some exciting OTT releases that will cover all the genres from thrill to comedy, from action-packed to suspenseful. All the OTT platform are taking their lead to the heights by releasing the most anticipated dramas. Without making it more suspenseful, let's get to this week’s releases, which have something for every genre viewer.

What's coming to Netflix in November 2025?

Check the OTT releases coming on Netflix this week that will definitely give you exciting thrills packed with suspense, entertainment and drama.

My Sister's Husband

Release Date: 3 November

The story of a woman who is going to start a new life after her marriage with utmost happiness. But the plot turns upside down when her college-age sister shifts to her house and draws the attention of her sister's husband onto herself.

Squid Game: The Challenge

Release Date: 4 November

Inspired by the TV show, Squid Game, the show features real-life participants who compete with each other in a combined group of children's games for a win of cash prize. The competition is intense and revolves around life-changing incidents, forcing the competitors to fight for their survival.

Just Alice

Release Date: 5th November

The Rom-Com yet steamy movie centres on the life of Alicia, who is in a complicated situation: she secretly marries a famous writer and a former priest, her two love interests. The plot of the storyline leaves the impression of how long she can keep playing the juggling game of her life amid the hidden lies and her double life.

Mango

Release Date: 7 November

The movie focuses on an ambitious hotelier and her reluctant daughter, who take a trip to Málaga, where they have found her all-time favourite mango orchard, and go all insane because it is the one thing they have craved for so long.

Death By Lightning

Release Date: 6 November

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss's crime thriller that explores the early time event of the 1881 assassination of James Garfield, who rose from obscurity to become America's 20th President. It also focuses on another character named Charles Guiteau, the man who ended his life.

Frankenstein

Release Date: 7 November

Guillermo del Toro directed the scary sci-fi, based on Mary Shelley's 1818 novel Frankenstein, which revolves around a brilliant but self-centred scientist who brings a monstrous yet villainous creature to the real-life during an experiment that results in a tragedy that takes place in the surroundings.

Baramulla

Release Date: 7 November

Starring Manav Kaul, the movie follows an investigation of child kidnappings. The story continues by uncovering some deep and dark secrets as supernatural events threaten his family and the peaceful village named Baramulla.

What's coming to Prime Video in November 2025?

Don’t miss the exciting OTT releases coming to Amazon Prime in the coming week. Set yourself up to enjoy the thrilling shows and movies that you won’t want to skip.

Maxton Hall Season 2

Release Date: 7 November

Season 2 is coming along with the drama focusing on the couple's complicated situation, which features two characters, Ruby and James. The relationship got shattered by their own family tragedy, which pushes James far away from Ruby. Despite family struggles and disapproval, James never lost hope and tried to win Ruby back into his life.

What's coming to ZEE5 in November 2025?

Get ready for an exhilarating week ahead with the latest OTT releases you won't want to miss out on watching on ZEE5.

Thode Door Thode Paas

Release Date: 7 November

A comedy and an inspirational story that centres on Ashwin Mehta, a retired naval officer who takes an unconventional step to bring his family close and strengthen the bond between each member of the family. The synopsis falls on the condition that Ashwin puts that each member will get Rs 1 crore if they can stay away from all their gadgets for 6 months.

What's coming to JioHotstar in November 2025?

Get ready for an exciting week ahead. Definitely, you won't resist yourself from watching the latest OTT releases coming on JioHotstar.

All's Fair

Release Date: 4 November

Starring Kim Kardashian in the most anticipated drama series, the show revolves around the chaotic life of a group of courageous female attorneys who do the legal procedure, leaving a male-dominated firm behind them to start their own company. It allows them to experience high-stakes breakups, secrets, and shifting allegiances.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Release Date: 5 November

From achieving a massive theatrical release, Marvel's first family is making their way to the digital platform. The team, which consists of Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and the Thing, faces a tough challenge while protecting Earth from the threats posed by Galactus and Silver Surfer.

Bad Girl

Release Date: 4 November

It's a Tamil film that focuses on the adulthood phase of a girl named Ramya, who wants to experience love and find the perfect guy for herself. However, the story comes to its twists when Ramya seems to get into trouble and faces some tough challenges as she must navigate her own desires while balancing the expectations of society and her parents.

What's coming to Sony Liv in November 2025?

The lineup of SonyLiv is a blend of thrilling and dramatic drama, that will surely captivate the eyes of viewers with its storyline and surprising plot twists.

Maharani Season 4

Release Date: 7 November

Huma Qureshi stars as Rani Bharti in a drama that focuses on a new political battle. In season 4, the story will follow her journey as she transitions her life story while continuing her fight for power, from Bihar's state politics to the national stage.