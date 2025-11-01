/November 2025: OTT Releases this month: From Bollywood to Hollywood- See the full list of latest movies and web series on Netflix, Prime, and more

November 2025 will definitely be packed with some great digital drops. From Stranger Things season 5 to gripping Delhi Crime, let's take a look at the list of movies and web shows releasing this month, which will have you hooked the entire month.
In November 2025, the month is going to be full of entertainment with some of the most-anticipated movies and shows set to release, including Stranger Things and Delhi Crimes. Winding up the festivities, this month is shaping up to offer a fantastic lineup of films and series that are sure to captivate audiences. From hilarious animated movies to intense dramas, we have compiled a list of must-see titles to make your upcoming month even more enjoyable.
For all Bollywood buffs, this month, a variety of new movies and web shows are set to arrive on the digital screens. The lineup is a blend of thrill and drama, featuring exciting storylines and unexpected plot twists that promise to entertain fans.
Release Date: 13 November
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Starring Shefali Shah, the critically-acclaimed drama revolves around a police team led by DCP Vartika Chaturvedi as she and her team investigate horrific incidents that took place in Delhi to track down the criminals. In the third season, Madam Sir will be investigating a missing child case that spirals into a cross-border trafficking network. Joining the cast as the antagonist is Huma Qureshi.
Release Date: 7 November
Streaming Platform: SonyLiv
For another political battle, Huma Qureshi is set to return as Rani Bharti. And in the season 4, her journey will move from Bihar's state politics to the national stage as she continues her fight for power.
Release Date: 21 November
Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The much-awaited third season of Manoj Bajpayee's show will bring back him as Srikant Tiwari as he continues to push himself to his limits to save the nation from another major threat. However, what will make this season more interesting is Jaideep Ahlawat, who will join the show.
Release Date: 7 November
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Starring Manav Kaul, the movie follows a cop's investigation into child kidnappings, revealing deep and dark secrets as supernatural events threaten his family and the peaceful village named Baramulla.
Release Date: 7 November
Streaming Platform: ZEE5
Featuring Mona Singh, the story centers on a Retired naval officer named Ashwin Mehta who takes an unconventional step to bring his family close. But the condition has been put that each member will get Rs 1 crore rupees if they can stay away from all their gadgets for 6 months.
An amazing lineup of new movies and web shows from Hollywood is set to be released for the audience to watch. Take a look at the compiled collection, which delivers an exhilarating experience.
Release Date: 5 November
Streaming Platform: Netflix
The new movie revolves around Alicia, who is crushed between two loves as she secretly marries a famous writer and a former priest. Now the question arises, how long can she juggle her life with these hidden lies and her double life?
Release Date: 14 November
Streaming Platform: Netflix
The K-Drama TV series follows a teenager named Eun Gyeol who travels back to 1995 and meets his father as a high school student. There, he forms a band with his teenage father, but the twist comes when he gets to know that his father's first love is not his mother.
Release Date: 5 November
Streaming Platform: Netflix
The most-loved animated movie showcases the arrival of a new baby named Gru. Life goes smoothly until an old rival comes back for revenge and forces Gru to uproot his family and Minions.
Release Date: 4 November
Streaming Platform: Disney+ JioHotstar
Featuring Kim Kardashian, the drama is based on the legal procedure that revolves around a group of brave female divorce attorneys who leave a male-dominated firm to start their own company, which allows them to experience high-stakes breakups, secrets, and shifting allegiances.
Release Date: 14 November
Streaming Platform: JioHotstar
The movie revolves around the dinosaur world, where Zora Bennett leads a team of skilled operatives to safeguard the genetic material from dinosaurs whose DNA can provide life-saving benefits to mankind.
Release Date: 26 November
Streaming Platform: Netflix
It's the beginning of the end! The fifth and final season of the show is set to arrive, and fans can't keep calm. After the shocking ending of season 4, Eleven and her group will get into the final battle with Vecna.
Release Date: 4 November
Streaming Platform: Netflix
With another season filled with gripping games coming up, the second season centers on the new challenges faced by the participants. The game will be competed for a life-changing prize, which will definitely raise the stakes higher than ever before.
Release Date: 3 November
Streaming Platform: Netflix
The story revolves around a woman who is happily starting off her new life after her marriage. But the plot takes its turn when her college-age sister moves into her home and draws the attention of her sister's husband onto herself.
Release Date: 7 November
Streaming Platform: Netflix
The newly released movie centres on an ambitious hotelier and her reluctant daughter, who take a trip to Málaga, where they have found her all-time favourite mango orchard, which they have craved for so long.
Release Date: 7 November
Streaming Platform: Netflix
The horror-sci-fi revolves around a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a monstrous creature to life during an experiment that results in a tragedy that takes place in the surroundings.
Release Date: 7 November
Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Season 2 of the drama focuses on Ruby and James's relationship, which was shattered by a family tragedy that pushes James far away from Ruby. Despite family struggles and disapproval, James never lost hope and tried to win Ruby back into his life.
Release Date: 5 November
Streaming Platform: Disney+ JioHotstar
After a successful run on its theatrical release, the long-awaited return of Marvel's first family to the digital screen showcases a team that includes Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and the Thing, who face a tragic challenge while protecting Earth from Galactus and Silver Surfer.
Release Date: 19 November
Streaming Platform: Netflix
The storyline puts the spotlight on an American executive who moves to Paris to acquire a champagne brand by Christmas and suddenly falls for the heir to the bubbly empire.
Release Date: 12 November
Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The story revolves around two dads named Brian and Jeff, who are both charismatic, stay-at-home dads. The twist comes when they both got drawn into a chaotic fight for survival, after their sons' playdate turned into a serious topic.
Release Date: 4 November
Streaming Platform: JioHotstar
The Tamil film synopsis centers around a girl named Ramya, who is in her adulthood and wants to experience love and find the perfect guy for herself. However, this seems to be a tough challenge as she must navigate her own desires while balancing the expectations of society and her parents.