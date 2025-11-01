/November 2025: OTT Releases this month: From Bollywood to Hollywood- See the full list of latest movies and web series on Netflix, Prime, and more

In November 2025, the month is going to be full of entertainment with some of the most-anticipated movies and shows set to release, including Stranger Things and Delhi Crimes. Winding up the festivities, this month is shaping up to offer a fantastic lineup of films and series that are sure to captivate audiences. From hilarious animated movies to intense dramas, we have compiled a list of must-see titles to make your upcoming month even more enjoyable.

List of Bollywood OTT Releases in November 2025

For all Bollywood buffs, this month, a variety of new movies and web shows are set to arrive on the digital screens. The lineup is a blend of thrill and drama, featuring exciting storylines and unexpected plot twists that promise to entertain fans.

Delhi Crime

Release Date: 13 November

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Starring Shefali Shah, the critically-acclaimed drama revolves around a police team led by DCP Vartika Chaturvedi as she and her team investigate horrific incidents that took place in Delhi to track down the criminals. In the third season, Madam Sir will be investigating a missing child case that spirals into a cross-border trafficking network. Joining the cast as the antagonist is Huma Qureshi.

Maharani Season 4

Release Date: 7 November

Streaming Platform: SonyLiv

For another political battle, Huma Qureshi is set to return as Rani Bharti. And in the season 4, her journey will move from Bihar's state politics to the national stage as she continues her fight for power.

The Family Man Season 3

Release Date: 21 November

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The much-awaited third season of Manoj Bajpayee's show will bring back him as Srikant Tiwari as he continues to push himself to his limits to save the nation from another major threat. However, what will make this season more interesting is Jaideep Ahlawat, who will join the show.

Baramulla

Release Date: 7 November

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Starring Manav Kaul, the movie follows a cop's investigation into child kidnappings, revealing deep and dark secrets as supernatural events threaten his family and the peaceful village named Baramulla.

Thode Door Thode Paas

Release Date: 7 November

Streaming Platform: ZEE5

Featuring Mona Singh, the story centers on a Retired naval officer named Ashwin Mehta who takes an unconventional step to bring his family close. But the condition has been put that each member will get Rs 1 crore rupees if they can stay away from all their gadgets for 6 months.

List of Hollywood OTT Releases in November 2025

An amazing lineup of new movies and web shows from Hollywood is set to be released for the audience to watch. Take a look at the compiled collection, which delivers an exhilarating experience.

Just Alice

Release Date: 5 November

Streaming Platform: Netflix

The new movie revolves around Alicia, who is crushed between two loves as she secretly marries a famous writer and a former priest. Now the question arises, how long can she juggle her life with these hidden lies and her double life?

Twinkling Watermelon

Release Date: 14 November

Streaming Platform: Netflix

The K-Drama TV series follows a teenager named Eun Gyeol who travels back to 1995 and meets his father as a high school student. There, he forms a band with his teenage father, but the twist comes when he gets to know that his father's first love is not his mother.

Despicable Me 4

Release Date: 5 November

Streaming Platform: Netflix



The most-loved animated movie showcases the arrival of a new baby named Gru. Life goes smoothly until an old rival comes back for revenge and forces Gru to uproot his family and Minions.

All's Fair

Release Date: 4 November

Streaming Platform: Disney+ JioHotstar

Featuring Kim Kardashian, the drama is based on the legal procedure that revolves around a group of brave female divorce attorneys who leave a male-dominated firm to start their own company, which allows them to experience high-stakes breakups, secrets, and shifting allegiances.

Jurassic World Rebirth

Release Date: 14 November

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar

The movie revolves around the dinosaur world, where Zora Bennett leads a team of skilled operatives to safeguard the genetic material from dinosaurs whose DNA can provide life-saving benefits to mankind.

Stranger Things VOL. 1

Release Date: 26 November

Streaming Platform: Netflix

It's the beginning of the end! The fifth and final season of the show is set to arrive, and fans can't keep calm. After the shocking ending of season 4, Eleven and her group will get into the final battle with Vecna.

Squid Game: The Challenge

Release Date: 4 November

Streaming Platform: Netflix

With another season filled with gripping games coming up, the second season centers on the new challenges faced by the participants. The game will be competed for a life-changing prize, which will definitely raise the stakes higher than ever before.



My Sister's Husband

Release Date: 3 November

Streaming Platform: Netflix

The story revolves around a woman who is happily starting off her new life after her marriage. But the plot takes its turn when her college-age sister moves into her home and draws the attention of her sister's husband onto herself.

Mango

Release Date: 7 November

Streaming Platform: Netflix

The newly released movie centres on an ambitious hotelier and her reluctant daughter, who take a trip to Málaga, where they have found her all-time favourite mango orchard, which they have craved for so long.

Frankenstein

Release Date: 7 November

Streaming Platform: Netflix

The horror-sci-fi revolves around a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a monstrous creature to life during an experiment that results in a tragedy that takes place in the surroundings.

Maxton Hall Season 2

Release Date: 7 November

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Season 2 of the drama focuses on Ruby and James's relationship, which was shattered by a family tragedy that pushes James far away from Ruby. Despite family struggles and disapproval, James never lost hope and tried to win Ruby back into his life.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Release Date: 5 November

Streaming Platform: Disney+ JioHotstar

After a successful run on its theatrical release, the long-awaited return of Marvel's first family to the digital screen showcases a team that includes Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and the Thing, who face a tragic challenge while protecting Earth from Galactus and Silver Surfer.

Champagne Problems

Release Date: 19 November

Streaming Platform: Netflix

The storyline puts the spotlight on an American executive who moves to Paris to acquire a champagne brand by Christmas and suddenly falls for the heir to the bubbly empire.

Playdate

Release Date: 12 November

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The story revolves around two dads named Brian and Jeff, who are both charismatic, stay-at-home dads. The twist comes when they both got drawn into a chaotic fight for survival, after their sons' playdate turned into a serious topic.

List of Malayalam, Telugu and more OTT Releases in November 2025

Bad Girl

Release Date: 4 November

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar

The Tamil film synopsis centers around a girl named Ramya, who is in her adulthood and wants to experience love and find the perfect guy for herself. However, this seems to be a tough challenge as she must navigate her own desires while balancing the expectations of society and her parents.