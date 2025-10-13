/New OTT releases this week (13- 19 Oct. 2025): From Bollywood to Hollywood latest movies and web series on Netflix, Prime, Zee5 and more: Full List

Here's an alert for the new OTT releases in the upcoming week! Several movies and web shows packed with entertainment are on their way to make your festive week even more exciting. From the highly anticipated Our Fault: Culpa Nostra to Arshad Warsi's Bhagwat Chapter One - Raakshas, there are also some exciting new releases from Tollywood like Elumale to Bengali film, Madam SenGupta. Let's check out the list of the latest movies and new web series coming out this festive week to make your Diwali a little more blasty.

Bollywood OTT releases this week

Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas

Where to watch: ZEE5

Release Date: October 17

The movie follows a suspenseful thriller genre that revolves around an Inspector named Vishwas Bhagwat, who is on a mission to investigate a missing young woman named Poonam. The story then takes a turn when the inspector reveals similar cases linked to a local prostitution racket and encounters Sameer, a college professor. But now the question comes, why did the inspector kill him? What's the reason behind the encounter? Or will he be able to solve the case? All the questions will be answered on the respective date.

International OTT releases this week

Our Fault: Culpa Nuestra

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: October 16

The third instalment of the movie revolves around the highs and lows of Noah and Nick's relationship after their breakup phase. The movie surrounds the barrier that comes between both characters, as their past continues to haunt them while their love starts to reignite. Now, the question arises whether the bond they both share will take its turn over their past? Or will they still continue their hatred?

The Diplomat Season 3

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: October 16



The 3rd season picks up the plot from the finale of the previous season, where the death of the former US president happens, which leads the way for Vice President Grace Penn to become the new President of the United States. Will she be able to make it?

Elsbeth Season 3

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: October 13

The new season of the web series highlights Elsbeth, who is dealing with emotional turmoil after the death of Judge Crawford. In addition, her partner named Officer Kaya Blanke, left for a new job in Washington, D.C. The new season will also include Lana Condor, which will be interesting to see what spice she will bring to the show.

How to Train Your Dragon

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: October 13

An American adventurous fantasy movie that will show an unlikely bond between the two characters, one is Hiccup, a son of the Viking chieftain Stoick the Vast, and Toothless, a Night Fury dragon. The plot revolves around Hiccup and Toothless, who showcase the true meaning of friendship, strength, and an adventure they both swing into.

The Time That Remains

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: October 16

Elia Suleiman's tale portrays the romance genre, focusing on an elderly woman who wants to relive her romantic life with an ageless love. The story unfolds when an inspector comes to reveal the hidden truth behind their love story. The portrayal is definitely worth watching as it includes every theme, like an intimate dark fantasy and love-fate drama.

The Twits

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: October 16

A story of a comedy animated motion that follows the life story of Mr and Mrs Twit, the two characters who own a dangerous amusement park. The synopsis falls on the conflict of The Twits, two children, and a community of magical animals who want to stop them.

The Neighborhood Season 8

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: October 14

The eighth and final season is coming up, showcasing the new challenges faced by the Johnsons and the Butlers. In this season, we will witness Tina exploring her new passion while Malcolm struggles with the demands of work and his family. Definitely, packed with something fresh, this season is a must-watch.

Final Destination 6: Bloodlines

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: October 16

A highly acclaimed movie from the past several years, which has introduced the world to great, horrific content based on a true story. The story shows the connection of Lorraine Warren to Sister Irene, a character from The Nun spin-offs.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: October 18

The story revolves around the plot of five friends who cause a deadly car accident, and they somehow manage to hide the cover-up. Later, they made a promise among themselves to keep it a secret rather than face the problematic situation.

Ghosts Season 5

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: October 17

The new season is expected to focus on the fallout from Sam and Jay trying to free Jay from a deal with the ghost Elias Woodstone and the unfortunate love story of Thor's who struggled with his connection with Flower.

Striking Rescue

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: October 16

A power-packed action movie follows a former Muay Thai champion, who decides to go on a brutal revenge mission after he lost his wife and daughter, who were murdered. The film showcases the love of a family man with high energy and martial arts sequences.

Latest Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali OTT releases this week

Elumale

Where to watch: ZEE5

Release Date: October 17



A Kannada romantic thriller revolves around two lovers named Harish and Revathi who fall in love with each other despite living in the borderlands of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The story is around their love and secret meeting, which leads the movie to its complications, like crime, smuggling, and a police operation.

Kishkindhapuri

Where to watch: ZEE5

Release Date: October 17

A Telugu movie that depicts a couple, Raghav and Mythili, who teamed up together and opened their company, named Ghost Walking Tour, which is a tourist attraction that takes them to haunted locations to experience horror and spookiness. But the plot turns upside down when they accidentally awaken the spirit. What will happen next?

Madam Sengupta

Where to watch: ZEE5

Release Date: October 17

A Bengali movie about a cartoonist named Anurekha who travels to Kolkata to uncover the secrets behind her daughter's death. The movie delves into a great plot when Madam Sengupta finds a series of naive yet mysterious murders that are linked to one individual.