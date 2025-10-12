/Bobby Deol confirms Dharmendra stays with first wife Prakash Kaur; Hema Malini once said they don’t live together

Veteran Bollywood legend Dharmendra’s life has always mirrored the intensity of his movies, full of love, emotion, and drama. From his early days in Punjab to becoming one of Hindi cinema’s most adored icons, his personal life has often intrigued fans just as much as his films. Recently, his youngest son, Bobby Deol, has opened up about his father’s current life and revealed why Dharmendra and his second wife, Hema Malini, live separately.

In a recent conversation with ABP Live, Bobby shared that his father currently resides with his first wife, Prakash Kaur, at their serene Khandala farmhouse. “My mum is also there. They’re both at the farm in Khandala right now. Papa and Mummy are together; he just gets a little dramatic. They love being there. The weather is nice, the food is nice, Papa has made a paradise out there,” Bobby said.

Dharmendra’s emotional nature misunderstood, says Bobby

Over the years, Dharmendra’s emotional posts on social media have often sparked concern among fans, many assuming that the veteran star feels lonely. Addressing these speculations, Bobby clarified, “Papa is very emotional and expressive. He shares what he’s feeling with everyone. Sometimes he goes overboard, and I ask him why he wrote what he did, and he says, ‘I was just following my heart.’ He doesn’t even realise how many people read his posts!”

The Animal actor further explained that his father’s emotional nature often gives people the wrong impression. “He isn’t alone. He has my mother with him at the farmhouse, and we meet him often. But he’s someone who wears his heart on his sleeve,” Bobby added.

‘My mother is the strongest woman I know’

While Dharmendra’s relationship with Hema Malini has always drawn public attention, Bobby took a moment to speak about his mother, Prakash Kaur, who has quietly been the emotional backbone of the Deol family. “You don’t hear about my mother much because people don’t ask about her. She’s the strongest woman I’ve ever met. She came from a small village and had to adapt to life as the wife of a superstar. I am what I am because of my wife, and my father became who he is because of my mother’s support,” Bobby shared.

Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur married in 1954, long before he became Bollywood’s “He-Man.” They share four children: Sunny, Bobby, Ajeeta, and Vijeta.

A love that changed Bollywood

In the 1970s, while shooting Tum Haseen Main Jawaan (1970), Dharmendra met Hema Malini, and their reel chemistry soon turned real. Despite being married, the actor tied the knot with Hema in 1980, and the couple went on to have two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol. However, the two stars have always lived separately, a decision that Hema Malini once addressed publicly.

In an old interview with Lehren Retro, Hema shared that living apart “just happened naturally.” She said, “Nobody wants to live like that; it happens automatically, and you accept it. Every woman wants a husband and a normal family, but somewhere, it went differently for me. I’m not sad about it, I’m happy with my daughters and my life.”

A peaceful balance between two worlds

Today, Dharmendra, 89, divides his time between family, films, and his beloved Khandala farmhouse, the place where he finds peace alongside his first wife, Prakash Kaur. Meanwhile, Hema Malini continues to live with her daughters, often sharing glimpses of her fulfilling life on social media.