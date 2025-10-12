/Filmfare Awards 2025: Shah Rukh Khan recreates DDLJ magic with Kajol; wins hearts by saving Nitanshi Goel on stage

Bollywood’s King Khan was back where he belongs, under the spotlight, hosting one of the biggest nights in Indian cinema. The 70th Filmfare Awards, held on October 11, 2025, in Ahmedabad, saw Shah Rukh Khan return as host after nearly two decades, and his charm, wit, and gentlemanly grace once again became the talk of the town.

SRK–Kajol bring back the golden 90s

The most memorable moment of the evening came when Kajol walked on stage to present an award. Moments later, the set transformed into a dreamy garden of sunflowers, and the familiar tune of “Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana Sanam” from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge filled the arena.

Shah Rukh Khan entered, recreating his iconic pose from the 1995 blockbuster. He went down on one knee, handed Kajol a rose, and the two shared a heartwarming moment that took fans straight back to the golden era of romance.

The nostalgia didn’t stop there. As “Yeh Ladki Hai Deewani” from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai began playing, the duo grooved together, cheered on by filmmaker Karan Johar, who joined them for a warm, emotional hug, much to the audience’s delight.

Kajol later took to X and shared a throwback picture with SRK, captioning it, “That was then. This is now… Most epic throwback ever!! @iamsrk Thank you @filmfare for my 7th black lady.”

Shah Rukh’s gentleman moment with Nitanshi Goel

While the night was filled with glamour and laughter, one particularly touching incident melted hearts online. When Nitanshi Goel, who won Best Debut (Female) for Laapataa Ladies, walked up to the stage to receive her award, she stumbled slightly on her gown’s trail.

In a truly “SRK” moment, Shah Rukh quickly stepped forward, holding her hand and helping her regain balance. He even lifted her gown’s trail so she could walk safely across the stage. Karan Johar hugged Nitanshi afterward, ensuring she was alright.

Clips of this chivalrous act instantly went viral, with fans calling SRK the “real-life Raj.” One user wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan didn’t just play Raj in DDLJ, he lives it. The way he helped Nitanshi was pure class.”

‘Laapataa Ladies’ dominates filmfare 2025

The night belonged to Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, which swept the awards with 13 trophies, including Best Film. The film’s stars, Nitanshi Goel and Pratibha Ranta, received massive applause for their performances. Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan shared the Best Actor award, while Alia Bhatt took home Best Actress.

Fans react to SRK–Kajol reunion

Social media exploded with reactions to Shah Rukh and Kajol’s reunion.

“A cute SRK-Kajol moment? In 2025? This is the serotonin boost we needed!” wrote one fan. Another added, “The chemistry never fades. They’re still the gold standard of Bollywood romance.”

Some users also pointed out how SRK’s award show moments lately, including his reunion with Madhuri Dixit at IIFA 2024, have been “better than entire movie releases.”

A night of nostalgia and grace

Dressed impeccably in a black tuxedo, Shah Rukh embodied timeless elegance, while Kajol dazzled in a sequined black saree. Their performances on Suraj Hua Maddham and Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana had the audience cheering nonstop.

As the 70th Filmfare Awards celebrated the best of Hindi cinema, it also celebrated nostalgia, chivalry, and the enduring magic of Bollywood’s most beloved duo.

On the work front

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s action-thriller King alongside Deepika Padukone and Suhana Khan, while Kajol was last seen in Kayoze Irani’s Sarzameen on JioCinema.

