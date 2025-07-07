/Abhishek Bachchan talks about rejection, reveals how no one wanted to launch him

Many would have thought that it would be easiest for the star kids to sustain and grow in the film industry. But that’s not the case in reality. Actor Abhishek Bachchan recently completed 25 years in the industry and reflected on the years when he faced rejections.

His journey in the film industry was not a cakewalk. Despite being the son of Indian cinema legends Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, the actor had his fair share of struggles.

Abhishek Bachchan reveals when no one wants to launch him

Junior Bachchan made his acting debut alongside Kareena Kapoor in JP Dutta's war drama Refugee (2000), where his portrayal earned him a nomination for the Filmfare Best Male Debut Award, but it was not as easy as it seemed to many.

"I didn’t understand then, but I understood when I signed 'Refugee'," he said in an interview with Nayandeep Rakshit.



Recalling how filmmakers don't want to launch him, owing to the legacy of his father, Amitabh Bachchan. "They were like, ‘We don’t want the responsibility of launching Amitabh Bachchan’s son.’ I didn’t get that,'' Abhishek said before adding, ''He’s such an immense figure that people have so much love and respect for."

Talking about the rejections that he faces, Bachchan said that it was disheartening. "I get it, but when you are so young and are like ‘I’m ready, but no, really? Okay.’ You feel bad," he admitted. "It’s very disheartening, as any actor will tell you - not just me," he added.

In a different interview with Hollywood Reported India, Bachchan also talked about how he was overlooked when his movie failed. However, things eventually changed after Dhoom's success.

“I’ve walked into rooms where nobody even turns and looks at you. I’ve walked into a hotel lobby, and it didn’t make a difference. I expected it to make a difference because I’m a film star…You walk into a hotel lobby and you expect someone will come for an autograph, and then, nobody comes. You swallow that, and you keep going, " he said.

He continued, “A couple of months later, Dhoom comes out, and you walk into the Marriott, and the lobby comes to a standstill. You only value that because you’ve been on the other end. And because you’ve been on the other end, you never want to go back there, so you work even harder… I say this often: The foundation stone of success is laid on the ground of failure."