Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar & Abhishek Bachchan's comedy film Leaked online

Just hours after hitting theatres, Housefull 5 has fallen prey to piracy. Illegal copies of the film starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan have made their way to several piracy websites, raising fresh concerns over online leaks impacting box office numbers.

Legal trouble and security risks of piracy

Downloading or streaming pirated content is a criminal offence and can lead to serious legal consequences, ranging from heavy fines to possible jail time. ISPs often monitor such activity and may report it to authorities.

Moreover, piracy sites are notorious for deceptive practices. Users are often tricked into sharing personal or financial details through fake offers or hidden charges, leading to potential scams or unauthorised transactions.

Big cast, big budget, and a unique twist

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 brings back the franchise’s signature chaos with a star-studded cast that includes Fardeen Khan, Dino Morea, Sanjay Dutt, Chunky Panday, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Nargis Fakhri, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Chitrangada Singh, Ranjeet, Nikitin Dheer, Sonam Bajwa, and Soundarya Sharma.

The film was announced in June 2023, began shooting in September 2024, and wrapped by the end of that year. Made on a massive budget of ₹240 crore ($28 million), it’s produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Housefull 5 features cinematography by V. Manikandan, editing by Rameshwar S. Bhagat, and a soundtrack composed by Julius Packiam. The music line-up includes Yo Yo Honey Singh, Tanishk Bagchi, White Noise Collectives, and Kratex.

In a first for the franchise, the film has two versions, Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, each offering a different ending to the murder mystery. The film was released worldwide on June 6, 2025.