Salman Khan's Sikandar was one of the biggest releases of the year. Despite all efforts to safeguard Sikandar from piracy, the film fell prey to online leaks on the very day of its release.

Released in theaters worldwide on March 30, the full 2-hour 20-minute movie surfaced online in high definition and was made available on notorious piracy websites such as Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, and Telegram.

Salman Khan's Sikandar leaked online

Hours after Sikandar was leaked online, strict action has been taken by the makers of the movie and fans as well.

To save the movie's box office from being hampered by illegal piracy, it has been reported that more than 3000 pirated links have been taken down on the release day.

According to reports by Mid Day, Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house has highlighted around 1,000 accounts, who are responsible for the piracy of the movie.

As an action against the piracy, Salman and Sajid have taken strict steps and are constantly working with cyber cybersecurity team and legal advisors.

The Mid Day report reveals, "Salman sir and Sajid sir have been in constant touch with the FX cyber security team, legal advisors, and social media platforms. The original source of the leak remains unidentified. The authorities are tracking the IP addresses linked to the pirated version’s dissemination. There will be consequences for those involved.''

Apart from torrent sites, the pirated version of the movie was even made available on X.

Ravi Desai, head of the Salman Khan Fan Club, revealed that around 3,000 links have been removed so far.

Talking about the leak, Desai revealed that a few signs of the leak were spotted on social media platforms before Sikandar’s release. However, quick action was taken by the Salman Khan Films (SKF), Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and the anti-piracy agency, FX Securities. Desai added that the leak originated from the post-production end.

“Within hours, we received thousands of reports from fans who helped us track down many accounts. Over 3000 links have been pulled down so far,” says Desai, adding, “We feel the leak happened at the post-production end.”

He added, "On March 26, a handle had posted an unseen image from the film and claimed that they would release the film’s prints. Later, that account vanished. On Saturday at 11.30 pm, a print was released from another X handle. It was first available on HDM [a website for torrent downloads], and from there, it came to X. By 12 am, it was everywhere."

Sikandar box office

The action-thriller opens on Sunday in theatres across the world. Expectations from the movie were huge, but Khan's movie earned below the predictions.

#Xclusiv… SALMAN KHAN & EID: *DAY 1* BIZ – FROM 2010 TO 2025... Let's have a look at the *Day 1* biz of #SalmanKhan movies from 2010 to 2025.



NOTE: OPENING DAY BIZ...

⭐ 2010: #Dabangg ₹ 14.50 cr

⭐ 2011: #Bodyguard ₹ 21.60 cr

⭐ 2012: #EkThaTiger ₹ 32.93 cr

⭐ 2014: #Kick… pic.twitter.com/YDCV3KUgLv — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 31, 2025

On the first day, the movie has only managed to earn Rs 26 crore (Rs 260 million) in India. However, the film’s makers have shared that the movie has earned Rs 54 crore (Rs 540 crore) globally on Sunday.

WION’s review of Sikander

In her review of the film, WION’s Shomini Sen wrote that Salman Khan’s film lacked the ‘sheen’. “The first half of the film takes too long to establish the plot as Sikandar meanders around Mumbai city looking for the people who have his wife's organs. You almost think it's a story of repentance, but in the second half, when the action begins, the film starts becoming incoherent. By the time the film reaches its climax- with all the key characters gathering in one place- the film has completely lost its plot,” wrote Sen. Read full review here.