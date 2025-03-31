Salman Khan’s big Eid release Sikandar opened on Sunday in theatres across the world- a day ahead of the festival, a day that has become synonymous with his box office dominance. Expectations were high from Salman’s film as well, however, the film had a lacklustre response on the first day of its release.

Initial predictions estimated the film to have an opening collection of Rs 40-45 crore (Rs 400 – 450 million approx.) But the film only has managed to earn Rs 26 crore (Rs 260 million) in India on its opening day. The film’s makers claimed a worldwide opening of Rs 54 crore (Rs 540 crore) on Sunday, however, the exact details about Sikandar’s global collection are awaited.

Salman’s lowest opening?

Sikandar has been Salman’s lowest barring his last release release Kissi Ka Bhai Kissi Ki Jaan that earned Rs 13.5 crore on day 1 and Radhe which minted Rs 4.75 crore.

Khan’s otherbig releases have performed better. Tiger Zinda Hai opened with Rs 34.10 crore, Bajrangi Bhaijaan raked in Rs 27.25 crore, Sultan minted Rs 36.54 crore, Kick collected Rs 26.40 crore, Bharat stood at Rs 42.30 crore, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo earned Rs 40.35 crore, and Ek Tha Tiger opened with Rs 32.93 crore.

Interestingly, Sikandar has surpassed Salman’s 2012 film Dabangg 2’s day one collection of Rs 21.10 crore (Rs 210 million approx)

Trade pundits are hopeful that the collection will pick up on Monday owing to the Eid holiday in most parts of India. Its collections were also impacted by online piracy. Trade analyst Komal Nahta confirmed the film’s leak on Sunday and said, “This morning, I spoke to seven or eight people in the trade, and they confirmed that the film had been leaked. I was also told that Sajid Nadiadwala and the authorized team worked hard to remove the film from many piracy websites. But by then, the damage was already done. It spreads very fast.”

Salman yet to register a Rs 500 crore blockbuster

Salman is yet to register a Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 vbillion) blockbuster at the Indian box office- a feat that many of his contemporaries have already achieved. Shah Rukh Khan crossed the mark with Pathaan and Jawan, Ranbir Kapoor with Animal, Sunny Deol with Gadar 2, Vicky Kaushal with Chhaava and Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor with Stree 2 in 2025. All these films surpassed the Rs 5 billion mark at the domestic box office.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film features Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar along with Salman Khan.

