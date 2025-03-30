The controversy around the Malayalam superstar Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan refuses to die down. Amid growing backlash over politically sensitive content from public and political leaders, the actor issued a heartfelt statement, apologising for the distress some portions caused to the viewers.



The latest to shoot a barb at the actor was none other than former Infosys CFO and advocate of conservative causes, Mohandas Pai, who chided Mohanlal for ‘celebrating’ the bumper start the film received, crossing Rs 100 crore in a few days.

Pai said in his post on X, “Big shame. A big propaganda film based on fake narratives! @Mohanlal should be ashamed not gloat!”

Advertisment

Big shame. A big propaganda film based on fake narratives! @Mohanlal should be ashamed not gloat! https://t.co/n61bQqfP5p — Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) March 29, 2025

“Running fake narratives is not about courage! Who got burnt in Godhra? Who burnt the Kar Sevaks? Who were prosecuted and sentenced? People have to be honest not lie through their teeth if they want to show courage,” added Pai.

The film, which is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, is set against the backdrop of the infamous 2002 Godhra riots and led to a massive outcry from the larger right of the Indian political spectrum.

Many viewers have accused the filmmakers of distorting the happenings of the events that unfolded in Gujarat in 2002.

Advertisment

Running fake narratives is not about courage. ! Who got burnt in Godhra? Who burnt the Kar Sevaks? Who were prosecuted and sentenced? People have to be honest not lie through their teeth if they want to show courage. https://t.co/e7Q1NfSlA5 — Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) March 30, 2025

An article published in RSS-linked magazine Organiser called the film a medium of spreading an “anti-Hindu and anti-BJP narrative” that threatens to further divide “an already fractured” India. The film delved into the “sensitive subject” of the post-Godhra riots in Gujarat with a “clear and alarming bias”, it alleged.

Also read | 'Regret the pain caused,' says Mohanlal in apology for uproar over L2: Empuraan

Advertisment

The dispute deepened after some Hindu organisations in Kerala accused the film of misrepresenting their faith. The criticism sparked online campaigns and calls for a boycott of the film.



BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticised the film for presenting what he called a “distorted and one-sided narrative” and pledged to boycott it.



The row took a political turn with the Congress and Left parties accusing the BJP of showing intolerance.



AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said that the BJP’s criticism of the movie was part of the intolerance of Sangh Parivar.

He said movies like The Accidental Prime Minister and Emergency were critical of the Congress party, but the BJP welcomed them.



Acting in response, the filmmakers approached the CBFC and initiated a conciliatory revision process by removing scenes that may have caused distress to viewers.

Kerala’s Education Minister V. Sivankutty questioned the need for cuts, stating that real historical events like the Gujarat riots have a rightful place in cinematic storytelling.



Mohanlal has, meanwhile, apologised for hurting the sentiments of his hurt fans who called L2: Empuraan a “propaganda” and an anti-Hindu film. He said that he “regrets the pain caused” to his fans.

Also read | L2 Empuraan: Mohanlal starrer to get 17 voluntary cuts after backlash



Taking to Facebook, Mohanlal said, “I know that some of the political and social themes in the film Empuraan, the second part of the Lucifer franchise, have caused great distress to many of my loved ones. As an artist, it is my duty to ensure that none of my films is hostile to any political movement, ideology or religious group.”

Confirming the reports of cuts and changes, Mohanlal added, “The Empuraan team and I sincerely regret the distress caused… and with the realization that the responsibility for it lies with all of us who worked behind the film, we have decided together to remove such themes from the film.”

He signed off by stressing that he values the love and trust of his fans. “I have lived my film career as one of you for the last four decades. Your love and trust are my only strength. I believe that there is no Mohanlal who is greater than that. With love,” the actor said, concluding his apology post.



As per reports, the Empuraan team has opted for 17 voluntary cuts following feedback from audiences and religious groups. The edits include muting sensitive dialogues and renaming the antagonist, Baba Bajrangi—a name that drew criticism for its perceived associations. Certain scenes referencing the 2002 Gujarat riots, and those depicting communal violence are being altered or removed.



Starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2: Empuraan made a strong impact at the box office since its March 27 release.