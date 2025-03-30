L2: Empuraan controversy: South Indian superstar Mohanlal has apologised for hurting sentiments of his fans who called his film L2: Empuraan a “propaganda” and an anti-Hindu film. He said that he “regrets the pain caused” to his fans with certain portions of the film.

Advertisment

Mohanlal on Empuraan controversy

The actor added that the movie's production team had decided to remove some mentions in the movie, which has sparked an uproar over some references to the Gujarat riots. Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran, who has directed the movie, shared Mohanlal's Facebook post.

It reads: "I have learnt that some of the political-social themes that have emerged in the expression of the movie 'Empuraan', the second part of the 'Lucifer' franchise, have caused a lot of disappointment to many of my lovers. As an artist, it is my duty to ensure that none of my movies harbours hatred towards any political movement, idea or religion.”

Advertisment

"Therefore, I and the Empuraan team sincerely regret the mental pain caused to my loved ones, and with the realisation that the responsibility lies with all of us who worked behind the film, we have decided together to compulsorily remove such parts from the movie," he added.

L2 Empuraan: Mohanlal starrer to get 17 voluntary cuts after backlash

"I have lived my cinematic life as one of you for the last four decades. Your love and faith are my only strength. I believe Mohanlal is not greater than that," the 64-year-old actor said.

Advertisment

L2: Empuraan: CBFC responds to backlash over Mohanlal film

Earlier, the film's producer had said the production team had decided on 17 cuts in the movie and its new version will release in theatres next week.