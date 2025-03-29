The Kerala division of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has addressed the growing social media backlash against the recently released Malayalam film L2: Empuraan. The film has faced criticism and boycott calls from right-wing groups and certain social media users over its portrayal of the 2002 Gujarat riots, with accusations that it promotes propaganda and is anti-Hindu. Many critics claim that the film portrays their ideology in a negative light.

CBFC react to controversy

Some members of the Kerala BJP leadership expressed concerns about the film’s depiction of the Gujarat riots. They suggested that CBFC members with ties to the Sangh Parivar could have taken a stronger stance on the matter.

Speaking to TNIE, G. M. Mahesh, one of four pro-Sangh Parivar members in the CBFC and general secretary of Tapasya, the cultural forum of the BJP, responded to the backlash. He stated, “People creating controversy are the ones who have not watched the film. There is no mention of Godhra in Empuraan.”

The Kerala BJP core committee has decided not to get involved in the controversy. Kerala BJP leader MT Ramesh reinforced this position, stating that films should be seen as works of fiction and nothing more.

L2: Empuraan breaks box office records

L2: Empuraan is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer and the second instalment in a planned trilogy. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Mohanlal, the film has become the fastest Malayalam movie to gross ₹100 crores ($11.6 million) at the global box office.

