Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan, one of the most anticipated Malayalam films of 2025, hit theatres worldwide yesterday. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film is performing strongly at the box office. However, it is also facing backlash and boycott calls from right-wing groups on various social media platforms.

A sequel to Lucifer

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2: Empuraan is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer and the second instalment in a planned trilogy. The political thriller opens with a sequence focusing on the 2002 Gujarat riots and the ensuing violence. The film’s main antagonist, named Baba Bajrangi, leads a Hindu nationalist party, which has sparked controversy.

Social media outrage and boycott calls

Several people on X have accused the film of being propaganda and anti-Hindu. Many have called for a boycott, claiming the film portrays their ideology in a negative light.

See for yourself, the whole theatre was empty!…



Your anti-Hindu propaganda was torn down here.@Mohanlal @PrithviOfficial #Empuraan pic.twitter.com/LcRWPIuG5j — Abhijith Radhakrishnan Nair (@abhijithnair01) March 27, 2025

Hon'ble @PMOIndia @HMOIndia !! An actor @Mohanlal, honored as a Lieutenant Colonel by the @adgpi, He repays the nation by starring in propganda film #Empuraan that defames India’s top investigative agencies ED,IB,NIA and portraying the Home Minister as a RIOTER! @rajnathsingh — Renish_R (@LostSoul_85) March 28, 2025

Lucifer is one of my favourite Malayalam movie.



But, I am not going to watch #Empuraan https://t.co/gHiMEyaiGR — Deepan Shanmugasundaram (@deepan_civileng) March 28, 2025

@PrithviOfficial from goat life to goat breeder.@Mohanlal

You'll be the reason, kerala becomes a Hindu minority state. Movie like urs and #greatindiankitchen will make u a minority state like Bangladesh. #Empuraan — Clarkson' farm (@ganwaarAadmi) March 28, 2025

The pain expressed here in this thread regarding #Mohanlal and #PrithvirakSukumaran movie #Empuraan is what every Hindu feels when they get backstabbed by the same actors they adore

Cinema is a powerful medium which is now used by leftists and religious fanatics to target Hundus https://t.co/sQgQOJRnX7 — Pavi 🇮🇳 (@VPP62764821) March 28, 2025

Kerala BJP Leader respond to controversy

In response to the backlash, Kerala BJP leader MT Ramesh stated that films should be viewed as works of fiction and nothing more. He emphasised that L2: Empuraan should not be politicised, saying, "A film should be seen as a film. The people of Kerala have the common sense to do so". "How many films have been released against the Sangh Parivar? Does the Sangh Parivar function in this country depending on cinema?"

BJP Kerala State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar also faced criticism from right-wing groups for expressing his support for the film on social media.

