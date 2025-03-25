During a recent press event, L2: Empuraan director Prithviraj Sukumaran clarified that there is no rivalry or box office clash between his film and Salman Khan’s Sikandar. He also expressed admiration for both the actor and Sikandar's director, A. R. Murugadoss.

No competition between the two films

Sikandar marks Salman Khan’s first collaboration with veteran director A. R. Murugadoss and is set for release on March 30. Meanwhile, L2: Empuraan, the sequel to 2019’s Lucifer, will hit screens on March 27.

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi to promote the Hindi release of L2: Empuraan, Prithviraj stated, “Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in the country, and there is no competition between the two movies.” He added, “I hope it becomes a blockbuster.”

Sikandar: A high-budget action thriller

With a budget of ₹200 crore($23 million), Sikandar is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. The movie, a romantic action thriller, features Salman Khan in a double role and marks his first collaboration with Rashmika Mandanna.

The supporting cast includes Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and Jatin Sarna.

Empuraan: A landmark Malayalam film

Starring Mohanlal in the lead, L2: Empuraan reportedly has a budget of ₹180 crore($21 million), making it the most expensive Malayalam film ever made. The film has already grossed over ₹64 crore($ 7.4 million) in pre-release sales worldwide and will be the first Malayalam movie to get an IMAX release.

The supporting cast includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Abhimanyu Singh, Eriq Ebouaney, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Jerome Flynn.

