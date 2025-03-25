Packed with engaging performances, a suspenseful plot, and mind-blowing twists, web series that tick all these boxes make for some of the best psychological thrillers.

Advertisment

If you enjoy this genre and love watching content with intriguing storylines, here’s a compilation of the best psychological thriller shows available on Netflix.

Also read: Big OTT releases this week: Deva, Den of Thieves 2 and more streaming online

Best Mind-Boggling Psychological Thriller Shows to Watch

Advertisment

Mindhunter

Premiered on Netflix in 2017, this David Fincher crime drama series is based on the true-crime book "Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit" by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker.

Advertisment

The series revolves around two FBI agents, Holden Ford and Bill Tench, who interview a set of serial killers to understand their psychology and behaviour.

Also read:Mufasa The Lion King OTT release: When and Where To Watch The Film

Dexter

One of the most mind-bending and best psychological series, which comes with dark humour and a gripping plot. The show revolves around Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), a forensic analyst for the Miami PD, who turns a vigilante killer as the sun dawns.

The Sinner

The thriller series is an anthology crime drama that revolves around a detective in a New York town, who is investigating crimes in the city as he seemingly looks at the inexplicable murders.

Behind Her Eyes

Based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Sarah Pinborough, this mind-bending psychological drama is filled with secrets, manipulation, and unexpected twists. The limited series revolves around entangled lives of single mother Louise and married couple Adele and David. Simona Brown, Tom Bateman, Eve Hewson and Robert Aramayo stars in the show.

The Fall

Set in Northern Ireland, the series is a chilling cat-and-mouse thriller. Starring Gillian Anderson as Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson, and Jamie Dornan as serial killer Paul Spector, the show revolves around detective hunts on a serial killer.