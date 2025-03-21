Mufasa The Lion King OTT release: When and where to watch the film
Pragati Awasthi
Mar 21, 2025, 03:06 PM
Read Full Story
Directed by Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins, the movie is a prequel and sequel to the 2019 remake of The Lion King.
Read Full Story
The film premiered in theaters on December 20, 2024, and is set to be available for streaming on Disney+
Read Full Story
Disney movie will premiere on Disney+ on March 26.
Read Full Story
The voice cast features notable actors such as Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and John Kani, with new additions like Aaron Pierre and Blue Ivy Carter, who makes her feature film debut
Read Full Story
In the Hindi version, Shah Rukh Khan voices Mufasa, while his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam voice Simba and Young Mufasa, respectively
Read Full Story
Despite mixed reviews from critics and audiences, the movie has achieved considerable success, grossing $717 million at the box office
Read Full Story
Earning mixed reviews from critics and audiences, the movie has grossed $717 million.
Read Full Story
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ contributors.0.name }}
& {{ contributors.1.name }}
Read Next