A new week brings an exciting lineup of movies and shows! From March 24 to March 31, there are plenty of shows and movies to look forward to.

With action, romance, and thrillers, this week we have Shahid Kapoor's film Deva. So, those who missed it in theatres can watch it now. Additionally, fans of Western cinema can look forward to Nicole Kidman's Holland, which will be streaming on Prime Video.

Big OTT releases this week

Deva

Streaming on: Netflix

Release date: March 31st

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, the movie featured Shahid Kapoor as a tough cop Dev Ambre, who is on a mission to find the killer of his childhood friend.

Holland

Streaming on: Prime Video

Directed by Mimi Cave, the American mystery thriller stars Nicole Kidman, Gael García Bernal, Matthew Macfadyen, and Jude Hill.

The official synopsis reads, “In this wildly unpredictable thriller, Nicole Kidman is the meticulous Nancy Vandergroot, a teacher and homemaker whose picture-perfect life with her community pillar husband (Macfadyen) and son (Hill) in tulip-filled Holland, Michigan tumbles into a twisted tale. Nancy and her friendly colleague (Bernal) become suspicious of a secret, only to discover nothing in their lives is what it seems.”

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

Streaming on: Lionsgate

Release Date: 28th March 2025

Think you can outsmart the ultimate heist-man? Den of Thieves 2: Pantera plunges you back into the high-stakes world of crime and justice, where alliances blur and the stakes are higher than ever. Directed by Christian Gudegast, this action-packed sequel stars Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr., reprising their roles as this relentless game of cat and mouse comes to an end.

Chelsea Handler: The Feeling

Streaming on: Netflix

Release date: March 25

Chelsea Handler is back with her third Netflix comedy special. Written by Handler and directed by Shannon Hartman, the synopsis of the show reads, “In her third Netflix comedy special, Chelsea Handler takes the stage recounting her own birth, unexpected encounters, her adolescent business ventures and a frenzy of ill-timed events all motivated by ‘the feeling.'”

Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn's Treasure

Streaming on: Netflix

Release date: March 27

Fascinated with the stories of treasures? Don't worry, here's a new documentary that tells the story of a man called Forrest Fenn, who hid a treasure in the mountains north of Santa Fe. The synopsis of the movie reads, ''The key to finding it lay within a cryptic 24-line poem, spurring a decade-long treasure hunt where people gave up their jobs, their families, even their lives in pursuit of Fenn’s hidden millions.''