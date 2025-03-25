Big news for music fans in India as American rapper, singer-songwriter Travis Scott is coming to India. Travis recently announced his upcoming Circus Maximus Stadium Tour. It will take place from october to November 2025.

As part of the tour, Travis will be making a pitstop in India. He is set to perform in Delhi in India on October 18.

Travis Scott to perform in India

As part of the tour, he will perform in Africa, South Korea, China, and Japan.

Sharing a poster of his upcoming Asia tour on Instagram, Travis wrote, "JOBURG/ ASIA WE OTW SOON I WANNA SEE SOMETHING."

In India, the announcement started a beef between fans of the artist in Delhi and Mumbai. Many fans were left wondering why the concert is taking place in Delhi instead of Mumbai when most concerts before this have been scheduled in Delhi – like Coldplay and Shawn Mendes to name a few.

One user wrote, "Travis in Delhi? Mumbai can't handle his concert." Another commented, "Travis Scott coming to Delhi is not fair at all."

What we know about the Circus Maximus Stadium Tour

As part of his Circus Maximus World Tour, the artist will perform at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 18, 2025.

An HT report stated, “Travis would be performing for over 50,000 music lovers in Delhi. His set would include some of his chart-topping hits, including Sicko Mode, Goosebumps, Highest In The Room and Fein, among others.“

Travis Scott is often credited for revolutionising modern hip-hop with his distinctive psychedelic sounds and immersive stage theatrics.