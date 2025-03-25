Justin Bieber doesn’t have it easy as we’d expect. Dealing with his own demons, Justin revealed how he has “anger issues” and struggles with loving himself at times.

Advertisment

Shedding light on self-doubt that he faces time and again, the singer revealed that while he often struggles with "anger issues," he's actively trying to better himself. He wrote on Instagram, "I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much.”

Fans wonder if Justin Bieber is doing okay

Advertisment

Justin also shared a series of pictures to go with the post. The post contained pictures that look random and in no particular order or of the same theme.

Justin also discussed the insecurities he harbours and is trying to get over bu is unable to. He wrote about hating himself at times and wrote, “I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic. Then I remember we’re all being made to think we’re not enough but I still hate when I change myself to please people."

Advertisment

Justin Bieber slammed for smoking bong, fans suspect he's into drugs

Justin Bieber has never shied off from expressing his emotions and displaying his mental struggles. As soon as he dropped the pictures, fans took to Instagram to share words of encouragement and boosted his morale. One fan wrote, "Thank you for staying true to yourself, for being so honest and vulnerable, because we know it’s not always easy to be open.” Another wrote, “It’s exhausting to be in a world that makes us question if we’re enough, and even more exhausting to fight against that pressure every day. But you’re aware of it, and that awareness is powerful. You’re not just going along with it – you’re pushing back. And that says a lot about the kind of person you are."

Are there cracks in Justin Bieber-Hailey Bieber's marriage due to Diddy's impending trial?

Meanwhile, there has been news that Justin has not been keeping well. Fans have been expressing concerns over the singer’s behaviour in his recent public outings. In one such event, Justin Bieber was seen with a huge grin and was rocking side-to-side while talking to attendees at a Los Angeles event. He was with his wife Hailey Bieber for a Rhode event.