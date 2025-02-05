All is not well apparently between Justin Beiber and his wife Hailey Beiber. The celebrated couple, who welcomed their baby son last year, are reportedly headed for a $300 million divorce. Sources close to the couple have stated that their union is 'hanging by a tread' as Hailey is finding it difficult to cope with Justin's behaviour and substance use.



Sources close to the couple state that at the moment Hailey's “main concern is her son”. She is allegedly determined to protect her child’s well-being, even if that means distancing herself from Justin.



Sources don't rule out Hailey claiming a share of his estimated $300 million fortune and seeking full custody of their five-month-old son.

The Diddy factor

A report in the National Enquiry claims that Justin is deeply perturbed over the possibility of being called in to testify in the upcoming sex traffic trial of his former mentor, producer Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

While the 55-year-old music mogul has insisted on his innocence, Beiber is "worried that revealing his connections to Combs could 'ruin' his career and life,” a source revealed.

Justin Bieber's recent behaviour a concern

Justin, who has been open about his struggles with addiction, depression, and anxiety, recently shared unsettling images from his trip to Aspen, Colorado which sparked speculations about his addiction problem. In the images, he can be seen hitting a bong while wrapped in a blanket, exhaling smoke.

“Hailey finally agreed to date him in 2015 when he promised to stay clean and sober. He has stuck to that all through their relationship and six years of marriage. To see him backslide now – especially since he is a new dad – is frightening to Hailey. She will leave him before he can sink any further and drag her down along with him,” a source close to the couple told National Enquirer.

Justin Bieber's latest move sparks divorce rumours



Recently, Justin was spotted swimming in an icy Aspen river and lounging outside in freezing temperatures wearing only underwear. “Facing the prospect of getting dragged into the Diddy trial has so messed up his mind that he's acting out,” the source revealed.