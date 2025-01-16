We are not sure if this is true but internet sleuths believe something’s up between Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey and things don't look too bright for them. After months of rumours of them not being happy with each other, netizens now think there is some truth to this as Justin Bieber recently went on an unfollowing spree on Instagram and ended up unfollowing his father-in-law Stephen Baldwin.

Fans were quick to connect the dots and linked it to marriage trouble. Justin Bieber also unfollowed other important people in his life suggesting something.

Justin Bieber has unfollowed many important people in his life

As per a report in The Sun (US), Justin Bieber has reportedly unfollowed several people on Instagram, including his former mentor Usher, ex-managers Scooter Braun and Allison Kaye, former Ryan Good, and longtime bodyguard Kenny Hamilton.

As for him unfollowing Stephen, fans think that Justin and Hailey have either distanced themselves from Stephen or there’s some trouble between Justin and Hailey. One fan commented, “It’s so he doesn’t have to deal with her dad when the divorce happens,” while another called it “a bit weird” on Justin’s part to unfollow these key people from his life suddenly.

Hours later, Stephen Baldwin also posted a cryptic message on his Instagram Stories on January 15. Sharing a quote from pastor Alistair Begg he wrote, “Let us beware of making snap decisions when we’re not on our game, when life has turned against us, when we’re disheartened and discouraged.”

Hailey Bieber doesn't follow father Stephen on Instagram

If you are wondering whether Hailey Bieber has done the same, well, she never followed him to begin with.

Stephen Baldwin was in the news last year when he publicly sought prayers for his daughter and her husband hinting at undisclosed struggles within their relationship.

It reportedly left Hailey ‘hurt’ and ‘angry’ and she had revealed that she is “no longer very close to her family.”

Speaking about her equation with her family to W magazine, Hailey said, “I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent. I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family. But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories.”