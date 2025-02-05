A new sexual assault case has knocked on Sean Diddy Combs's doors. The controversial rapper, who is currently behind bars, has been hit with a new sexual assault lawsuit by two women.



In the lawsuit, the two women have allegedly said that Combs assaulted them multiple times in the late 1990s.

Sean Diddy Combs hit with new case

As per court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the new lawsuits were filed in New York County's Supreme Court on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

The two women, identified as Jane Doe, are asking for compensation for physical injuries, emotional distress, psychological harm, anxiety, and humiliation, among other harm.



In the documents, the first Jane Doe has claimed that Combs has assaulted her multiple times in several states, including California. However, in the new lawsuit, she specifically detailed the misconduct that took place in New York City in the late 1990s.

The first Jane Doe alleges that she attended a Combs' party at Limelight nightclub when he allegedly didn't let her leave. Later, the rapper took the first Jane Doe and one of her friends to the Trump Hotel in Manhattan, where they were, ''drugged and forced to participate in group-sex activity during which she [was] sexually assaulted over the next several hours."

The second Jane Doe has filed a different case accusing Combs of assaulting her on numerous separate occasions. In a separate court filing, she allegedly revealed the details of the incident that were very similar to the claims made by the first Jane Doe.

The alleged incident took place on the evening of Combs' party at Limelight, where she was allegedly forced to take drugs and participate in "a group sex activity," the lawsuit claimed.

Combs attorneys deny allegations

Calling the claims facially ridiculous or demonstrably false, Attorneys for Combs has denied the allegations.



In a statement to PEOPLE, they said, "As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false."

"Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor.”

Combs is currently behind bars at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center after being charged with sex trafficking and transportation, among other crimes