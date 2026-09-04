/Asian Games 2026: VVS Laxman back as India men's head coach for Shreyas Iyer-led side

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) National Cricket Academy (NCA) director VVS Laxman is back as India men's head coach for the upcoming Asian Games 2026. The continental event will run from September 19 to October 4 in Japan's Aichi-Nagoya. Laxman will have a support staff of Sunil Joshi, Hrishikesh Kanitkar, and new fielding coach Subhadeep Ghosh. Laxman was also India's head coach for Asian Games 2023 where the team won the gold medal. The news was confirmed by a circular issued by India's Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Wednesday (Sep 2). The Asian Games cricket event will take place from September 17 to October 3 (men's and women's).

Why VVS Laxman and not Gambhir coaching India men's team at Asian Games 2026?

This is not the first time VVS Laxman has been roped in to coach the Indian side. He was recently the head coach for India's tour of Zimbabwe and has handled the responsibilities multiple times since 2022. For the Asian Games 2026, he has been asked to handle the head coach position as the India men's team schedule at the continental games will overlap with a home ODI series against West Indies. India's regular head coach Gautam Gambhir will be with the ODI squad at home during the series.

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The India men's team has received a bye in the first round of the Asian Games and will play in their first match, a quarter-final, on September 28. The home ODI series against West Indies runs from September 27 to October 3. India has announced a full-strength squad for the Asian Games 2026 led by Shreyas Iyer and featuring players like Tilak Varma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and Jasprit Bumrah.

What about the India women's team?