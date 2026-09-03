/'It's from all players': Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's exchange with UK King Charles goes viral

Pakistan are currently on a Test tour of England and are in meltdown after losing the first two of three Tests. The team, including Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi, met King Charles at Clarence House on Wednesday (Sep 2), as seen in photos shared on The Royal Family's official Instagram handle. During the meeting, the Pakistan Test captain presented King Charles with a bat, and a conversation between Babar and the British monarch is going viral on social media.

Babar goofs up English again, this time with King Charles

At Clarence House, Babar and the Pakistan team, along with PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi and new Test coach Mike Hesson, met with King Charles. The Pakistan skipper gave the British king a cricket bat, with which the monarch seemed surprisingly pleased. The exchange between Babar and the King went as follows:

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King Charles (upon receiving the bat): "Wonderful. Thank you very much. That's fantastic [looking at the bat]. Thank you."

King Charles (pointing at the bat): "Is this made in Pakistan?"

Babar: "Yes."

King Charles: "Is it Pakistani willow?"

Babar: "Yes, it's from all players."

King Charles: "Really? Thank you all very much."

The tour of England has exposed major gaps in the Pakistan cricket team. As a result, the board and team have suffered a meltdown, resulting in seven players being sent back after the second Test at Lord's. Red-ball head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were also sacked, while PCB selection committee member Misbah-ul-Haq resigned from his post amid the reshuffle.