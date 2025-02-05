The Final Destination Bloodlines dropped its trailer for the new installment from the horror thriller franchise. The new film marks its return after a gap of 14 years.

Warner Bros. released the initial promo for Final Destination Bloodlines which is set to hit the theatres and IMAX on May 16. The sixth film in the hit franchise will have Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein as directors.

The New Line franchise that was last seen on the big screen with Final Destination 5, premiered back in August 2011.

The Final Destination Bloodlines Plot

Final Destination Bloodlines centers on Stefanie (Kaitlyn Santa Juana) aiming to track down the sole person who can potentially stop the cycle that has for years led her family members to untimely deaths. The cast of the new film include Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger and the late Tony Todd.

Watch the trailer here:

In the trailer, a tattoo artist played by Harmon is heard saying, “My old man just died, I come in as a favor, and now they want me to lock up.” She says this right before things suddenly go very wrong for him in the shop.

The film’s script is by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, with Jon Watts credited for his work on the story. Producers include Watts, Craig Perry, Sheila Hanahan Taylor, Dianne McGunigle and Toby Emmerich.

The original Final Destination film released in 2000 by director James Wong. Back then, the film had focused on a teen (Devon Sawa) who helps his classmates escape death after he receives a premonition of their plane crashing, only for the friends to soon experience grisly demises.