K-pop star Jennie from BLACKPINK will soon start her exclusive solo tour called The Ruby Experience.

Jennie's solo tour

The BLACKPINK singer gave a pleasant surprise to her fans last week as she announced on Instagram shows in three cities – Los Angeles, New York and Seoul. Making the grand announcement, Jennie said, “Intense and intimate as I like it.”

It will be a multi-city tour, two in Los Angeles, one in New York and one in Seoul. Notably, the solo tour will mark the release of her first solo album, Ruby. It will premiere on March 7.

Meanwhile, Jennie has just released her new single, Love Hangover. It features Dominic Fike. The new track comes ahead of the release of her debut solo album, Ruby. As for Love Hangover, it is pegged as a sensational track which explores the intoxicating yet toxic nature of a love that just won’t let go, with Jennie singing, “We say it’s over, but I keep f***ing with you... I wake up with this love hangover.”

Jennie's debut solo album

Jennie's debut solo album Ruby will feature 15 tracks and collaborations with Childish Gambino, Doechii, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, FKJ, and Kali Uchis. The album is set to be released under Jennie’s own label, Odd Atelier, in partnership with Columbia Records.