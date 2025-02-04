Controversial rapper Kanye West is defending his wife Bianca Censori's naked outfit on the Grammys 2025 red carpet. The couple had been dominating the headlines ever since Bianca took off her black shrug on the red carpet, showing her completely see-through dress.

Censori's outfit has sparked much uproar across the world, garnering a wide range of reactions. Earlier it was reported that the famous rapper arrived at the event without an invitation and was escorted out of the venue along with his wife by the organisers.

Later it was revealed that West was indeed invited. However, it was his choice to not attend the musical night and go back after walking the red carpet.

Kanye West hits back at criticism of Bianca's attire

Clapping back at the backlash and all the rumours, an insider close to the rapper, told The Sun that Ye always planned to leave the ceremony early.

“Ye always planned to do the red carpet and leave — he’d never sit through the Grammys because it’s so dull and boring,'' an insider said.

On Bianca's sheer dress that bared every corner of her body, the insider said that it might be called a stunt, but it's actually an 'art' for the rapper.

“People have called this a stunt, but to Ye, this is his art,'' an inside source added.

''He turned up, made headlines around the world, and left. No one told him what to do, and even if they had, he wouldn’t have listened.”

On Feb 3, Kanye and his wife grabbed all the eyeballs at the Crypto.com Arena.

The rapper, who has managed to stay in the headlines with everything he does, arrived at the Grammys venue with his wife Bianca. Soon after the couple arrived on the red carpet, Censori took off her oversized black fur coat to show off her sheer dress. Bianca's nude look left everyone in shock.